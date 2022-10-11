Top 5 NBA documentaries ever made featuring The Last Dance, Courtship of Rivals, and more

Several NBA documentaries have been produced, including "The Last Dance." These NBA documentaries help fans understand the various intricacies of the game of basketball and get an inside look at their favorite teams and players. While many have faded, a few have become staples of the genre. Others even went on to win Emmy awards.

With Netflix releasing "The Redeem Team," let's look at some of the best documentaries in this genre.

#5 - The Fab Five

"The Fab Five" is a story about five college basketball players representing the University of Michigan who ended up changing the course of college basketball. The starting lineup featured five freshmen: Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The group became the first freshman starting five to make it to the NCAA National Championship game. Even though they lost the finals, the 'Fab Five' changed how college teams were formed.

Long before Allen Iverson changed the cultural dynamics in the NBA, Michigan's 'Fab Five' showed swag and personality in college. The Fab Five didn't win the NCAA title, but their impact on pop culture is immense. This documentary takes a deep dive into those aspects.

#4 - The Dream Team

In 1988, the US Men's Olympic Basketball team lost the semifinals to their rivals, the Soviet Union. Until then, it was their lowest finish at the Olympic games. The USA Basketball Association realized that sending college athletes wouldn't cut it. FIBA changed the rules in 1989, enabling the US to send their NBA stars to the games.

The first such iteration happened in 1992 when the Dream Team was formed. Led by legendary superstars Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and coach Chuck Daily, the "Dream Team" is arguably the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

The team was comprised of NBA superstars Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Karl Malone, John Stockton, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin. The team also featured college star Christian Laettner.

This documentary gives an insight into how the team was formed and the camaraderie that developed during the Olympics. It also shows how the world was in awe of the team during their time in Barcelona.

The documentary also discusses why Pistons superstar Isiah Thomas was omitted from the squad.

#3 - Magic And Bird: A Courtship Of Rivals

Before Magic Johnson and Larry Bird stepped onto the NBA floor, the league faced a massive financial crisis. Games weren't broadcasted live, drug usage ran rampant and people looked down upon the predominantly black league.

Then Magic and Bird burst onto the scene, and everything changed for the league. The duo had already played in the NCAA championship game in 1979, the highest-viewed basketball game ever. The Lakers and Celtics drafted Magic and Bird. They altered the trajectory of the league.

The documentary gives an insight into the duo as rivals who went head-to-head numerous times to win the coveted NBA championship. Magic's Showtime Lakers versus Bird's Celtics elevated the NBA and laid the pathway for Michael Jordan to take the game global.

#2 - Hoop Dreams

Hoop Dreams is a basketball documentary that was not only appreciated by hoop lovers but also by the general audience. The documentary combines basketball with various societal aspects like race, education and class.

This documentary gives the audience a closer look at a couple of high school basketball prospects who come from black, lower-income neighborhoods of Chicago. The pair commuted for an hour each day to play basketball in a predominantly white high school.

However, their basketball keeps them going through the grind as they look to reach the NBA. The documentary gives a brutal insight into the high-school basketball circuit.

#1 - The Last Dance

For kids born in the 2000s, Michael Jordan is a mythical figure. While we can see numerous clips online, it still fails to justify Jordan's greatness. Years rolled by, and the tape from the 1997-98 NBA Champions remained in the NBA vault.

However, in 2016, MJ finally agreed to showcase the tape to the public. "The Last Dance" was born. With the pandemic in full force, the makers decided to release it earlier than expected. It became one of the most-watched series on Netflix.

"The Last Dance" shows Jordan's NBA rise, how he changed the Bulls' fortunes and battled a career-threatening injury in his second season. The series then showed MJ and his Bulls dominate the NBA with behind-the-scenes clips. The show touched upon MJ's fights with Isiah Thomas and his Bad Boy Pistons, verbal altercations with Jerry Klause and his bond with his family.

"The Last Dance" gave an entire generation the chance to witness Jordan and the greatness of his Chicago Bulls. It also served as a timely reminder of why 'His Airness' is still the most influential and dominant NBA player of all time.

