Top 5 NBA duos aged 25 or under as of August 2021

The modern NBA is all about superteams, which has given rise to multiple stars teaming up together to win a championship.

That has also resulted in some stellar duos playing with each other, like LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the LA Lakers, and Devin Booker and Chris Paul for the Phoenix Suns. Teams like the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks also have a pair of brilliant duos in their ranks. But these sides are built with the future in mind.

Having a young core of players is always beneficial for a franchise, as it gives them an option to replace their aging or underperforming players. On occasion, it also leads to them getting their hands on an absolute superstar duo, which can alter the direction a team can take.

On that note, here's a look at five such duos in the NBA currently:

#5 Michael Porter Jr. (22) and Jamal Murray (24) - Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets - Game Two

A stellar postseason run with the Denver Nuggets in the bubble led the NBA fraternity to take notice of Jamal Murray. After that the mercurial point guard from Canada was tied down to a multi-year contract with the Nuggets, and rightly so.

1 year ago today, Jamal Murray pulled off this ridiculous 360 on his way to 42 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 0 TURNOVERS@BeMore27 had 50 PTS, 11 REB, 9 3PTS, 7 AST, 0 TURNOVERS in the previous game & 50 PTS (17/24 FG), 9 3PTS in the following game 🔥pic.twitter.com/97lWTAq05i — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 25, 2021

Murray has averaged 21 points, four rebounds and four assists in his NBA career, establishing himself as the second star in the team behind Nikola Jokic. Partnering him on this list is small forward Michael Porter Jr., who is slated to become a key NBA starter.

Porter Jr. is a brilliant shooter and rebounder, and has the game to blossom into the third star for the Denver Nuggets.

#4 Zion Williamson (20) and Brandon Ingram (23) - New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat

Zion Williamson is clearly worth the hype, as the 2019 no.1 pick has been able to replicate his college success on the NBA stage as well. Williamson averaged a staggering 27 points and seven rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, dominating the paint at the offensive end.

Player A is Anthony Davis through his age-20 season. Player B is Zion Williamson through his age-20 season. pic.twitter.com/jwXba7Q8C7 — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) August 25, 2021

His fellow forward Brandon Ingram has been sensational as well, establishing himself as the team's lead ball-handler. Ingram won the 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player award, and it is clear the Pelicans have a great foundation to build a contending team.

