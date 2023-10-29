Top 5 NBA fantasy basketball sleeper picks for Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers | October 29, 2023

Regarding NBA fantasy basketball, there are the given standouts who are expected to perform at high standards throughout the regular season. However, several players are considered sleeper picks concerning specific matchups. Whether it's for a big rival or a challenging game on the road, the league isn't short of these types of sleeper performances.

Scheduled at 9:00 pm Easter Time later today, the Los Angeles Lakers will head to the Golden 1 Center to face the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers are coming off their first win of the season against the Phoenix Suns with a score of 100-95. During that game, Christian Wood had a decent outing for the team as he contributed seven points (2-of-7 shooting) and ten boards off the bench.

With that said, this article will look at the top five NBA fantasy basketball sleeper picks for the Lakers vs. Kings matchup today.

Top 5 NBA fantasy basketball sleeper picks for Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers

5) Taurean Prince (Forward) - Los Angeles Lakers

Prince had an impressive debut wearing the purple and gold against the Denver Nuggets in the Lakers' season opener. He dropped 18 points (6-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range) and three rebounds. However, he was recently scoreless in the Lakers' matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Known as a reliable shooter, a bounce-back game for the Taurean Prince is not out of the question when he suits up to face the Sacramento Kings, making him a valuable sleeper pick for NBA fantasy basketball.

4) Christian Wood (Center) - Los Angeles Lakers

Wood has been a steady presence for the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the team's best acquisitions in the offseason. In both of his outings for the team, he dropped 14 points and 14 rebounds.

His offensive capabilities will continue to translate better with the Lakers as the season goes on, and he gets more comfortable with his role coming off the bench. For his third game of the season, Wood can continue on his current trend and put up a standout performance with the team's second unit, which makes him an excellent sleeper pick for NBA fantasy basketball.

3) Gabe Vincent (Guard) - Los Angeles Lakers

Vincent has been a valuable piece so far into the season with the Lakers. After playing four seasons with the Miami Heat, including being part of the starting lineup several times, he is in a transitional phase with his new team.

Compared to his debut, Gabe Vincent had a better all-around performance in the Lakers' second game of the season. Against the Suns, he put up seven points (3-of-10 shooting), six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Vincent's capability to contribute to different parts of a stat line is something to keep an eye on for the team's meeting with the Kings. Additionally, Vincent is a good NBA fantasy basketball sleeper pick but also a bit risky.

2) Chris Duarte (Guard) - Sacramento Kings

Duarte is a valuable addition to the Sacramento Kings bench with the potential to be one of the team's most consistent contributors off the bench. Despite his second outing with the team, Duarte still provided good minutes for the Kings in his debut. He had over nine points (3-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range) and two rebounds.

1) Malik Monk (Guard) - Sacramento Kings

Monk has had a great start to the season for the Kings. While he remains a significant piece of the team's second unit, he is still due for a big performance this season.

During his most recent outing, he only had nine points (2-of-4 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range) and six assists against the Warriors, a game that the Kings needed him to put up a significant scoring display. Be that as it may, against his former Lakers, he is bound to contribute hugely, making him an easy sleeper pick for NBA fantasy basketball.