Top 5 NBA MVP favorites at halfway point this season

Amith Sreedhar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

We are exactly at the halfway point in the 2019-20 season and every NBA team has played around 40 games.

Even though there's still a long way to go, a lot of teams have cemented their places as favorites to make it to the playoffs. While there's still a close fight for the last few spots in East and West, a handful of teams have made it clear that they are in it for the long haul.

While basketball is a team game, there are few players who have single-handedly taken their teams to the next level. These superstars are not only dominating with their scoring and defensive abilities they are also helping players around them elevate their game. They keep the team chemistry intact and turn up when they are needed the most.

As we head to the second half of the season, let's take a look at the contenders for the Most Valuable Player's award this year.

#5 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler directing traffic

Season average: 20.3 ppg, 7 rpg, 6.4 apg

On paper, even though Jimmy Butler is not putting up the best numbers of his career, he is having the time of his life as a Miami Heat. While most top teams are on top of the table because of their 'dynamic duo', Butler doesn't have any star player alongside him.

Jimmy has been the Pied Piper in keeping Miami at the second seed with a roster filled with inexperienced youngsters. Having already beaten teams such as the Bucks, Sixers, Raptors and Rockets, the Heat's unexpected dominance has been the story of the season so far.

Averaging a career-high 6.4 assists per game, Butler is managing the playmaking duties of his team perfectly. Known for his extraordinary work ethic, Butler has set the perfect examples for others on the team. He's also played a huge role in bringing out the best out of rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

Though they lack the experience and star-power compared to some other contenders in the East, one thing is for certain, no one would like to face Jimmy Buckets and the Miami Heat in the first round of playoffs.

