Top 5 NBA players from the 2018 draft class who did not receive contract extensions before the deadline

The deadline for 2018 NBA first-round picks to sign rookie extensions was on Monday, 6:00 PM ET. Eleven players signed extensions, while 12 were unable to agree on a new deal. Among the remaining seven players, five are no longer in the NBA, while two were released and signed with new teams.

Out of the top five picks, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks received the largest deal. Other players from the draft class who received extensions were Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Michael Porter Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., Mikal Bridges, Kevin Huerter, Wendell Carter Jr., Robert Williams, Landry Shamet and Grayson Allen.

Here are the top five players from 2018 NBA draft class who did not receive a contract extension. They will enter next year's offseason as restricted free agents.

#5 Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings.

Marvin Bagley III was the second overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 NBA draft. Bagley is one of two top-five picks in the class who did not receive a contract extension before the deadline.

The 22-year-old big man has been productive whenever he has played. His only problem is staying on the court. Since getting drafted, Bagley has only played 118 games in three seasons.

Overall, Bagley averages 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He still needs to improve his defense, but his main priority should be staying healthy. If Bagley stays healthy throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, he could earn a nice contract this offseason from the Kings or a new team.

#4 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets selected Miles Bridges with the 12th overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft. Arguably the most athletic player in the entire draft class, Bridges has improved in each of his three seasons in the NBA.

He averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season. He has become an important part of the Hornets alongside reigning Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball.

Rod Boone @rodboone Miles Bridges loves it in Charlotte and doesn't want to go anywhere else."I’m just going to continue to get better," he told @theobserver , "and hopefully I can stay with the Hornets my whole career.” charlotteobserver.com/article2550274… Miles Bridges loves it in Charlotte and doesn't want to go anywhere else."I’m just going to continue to get better," he told @theobserver, "and hopefully I can stay with the Hornets my whole career.”charlotteobserver.com/article2550274…

The Hornets know that Bridges will continue to improve this season as he emerges as one of the team's leaders. If he can have a breakout season, Charlotte will have no other choice but to pay him. Bridges also stated that he would like to stay with the Hornets long term, and possibly play his entire career in Charlotte.

