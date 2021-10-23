Top 5 NBA players with the most 40-point games in the regular season

While there are so many parts of the NBA that can bring excitement to fans, there's no doubt that one statistic stands out over the rest. Scoring. It's something basketball fans rush to see on a nightly basis. How many points did a player score in a given game? How many points is a team star averaging on a nightly basis? Without question, basketball fans love to see when players can put the ball in the basket at a high rate.

The game of basketball has given us some of the most lethal scoring threats to ever step foot on the hardwood. With such a rich history of talent taking to the court over the years, there's an elite collection of players that have simply gone on to wow fans with their ability to put up impressive scoring nights. Let's take a look at the top five NBA players with the most 40-point games in the regular season.

#5 Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor was known for being one of the greatest scorers in NBA History

Some say that Hall of Fame forward Elgin Baylor was one of the most dominant scoring threats of his time. Baylor was known for his physicality and ability to score all over the floor. Over the course of his 14-years in the NBA, Baylor went on to have a career average of 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds a game. He was known as a lethal wing who imposed his will on opponents. Baylor went on to have 88 games in which he scored more than 40 points in a regular season game. The 11-time All-Star will go down as one of the true dominant wings in the history of the game.

#4 James Harden

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden continues to be a bucket getting machine

Although the NBA game has had a rich history of scoring threats, that hasn't stopped current Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden from finding his name towards the top of the list. Harden has become one of the most gifted scoring threats to ever play the game of basketball. He's a multiple-level scorer who is no stranger to putting up some eye-opening numbers on a nightly basis. Even playing alongside Kevin Durant, Harden is still a threat to light up the scoring columns at any time. Harden is the only active player near the top of the list, and currently has 101 games of scoring 40 or more points in a regular season outing.

