Top 5 NBA Players aged over 35 entering the 2021-22 season

As we enter the 2021-22 NBA season, we see the influx of young players from one of the deepest drafts in the modern era of the NBA. With the talent in the league in the form of players such as Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker among many names, the future of the NBA is in good hands.

However, this shouldn't turn attention away from the stars of the previous generations who are still active today and playing at a high level. While not in their prime anymore, the veteran savvy that age brings is hard to replicate.

Looking at players like Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat, who at the age of 41 is still a member of the side, the league is still served by these veterans who guide the next generation.

In this article, we take a look at the top five NBA players aged over 35 going into the 2021-22 season.

#5 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is coming off of a great season with the Portland Trailblazers. Coming off the bench for them, Anthony was an important role player and an effective scoring punch for them.

Last season, Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Blazers. However, in his prime, Anthony was one of the most gifted offensive players of his era. Having led the league in scoring during his time with the New York Knicks, Anthony is a certified scorer and is still effective at the age of 37.

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, Carmelo Anthony has signed with the LA Lakers. Joining the ranks of one of the oldest teams in the NBA, Anthony will pair up with LeBron James. With an arsenal of mid-post moves, Anthony still has a lot to offer.

#4 Goran Dragic

Having played for the Phoenix Suns for a majority of his career, Goran Dragic enjoyed his most successful playoff runs in the latter part of his career with the Miami Heat.

A key component of the 2019-20 Miami Heat squad that went to the NBA Finals, Dragic shows that his style of play is still very effective and his talents can help any team improve.

The 35-year old averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists with the Heat in the 2020-21 season. Shooting an effective 37.3% from downtown and 43.2% from the field, Dragic still has upside when it comes to creating plays and scoring for his team.

Goran Dragic was acquired by the Toronto Raptors in a trade for Kyle Lowry. While it seems unlikely that he will stay with the team due to rumors about a potential buyout, any team in the NBA would benefit from having a veteran guard like Dragic in their lineup.

He is most commonly linked to the Dallas Mavericks, who are quickly emerging as the team who will land him should the Raptors buy out his contract.

