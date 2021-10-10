Top 5 NBA players with a "bad boy" reputation across the league's history

Some NBA players have over time built a "bad boy" persona for themselves on and off the court, including their aggressive playing style, trash-talking, fights with players, officials and coaching staff; and their general lifestyle off the court. They have always been a part of the NBA and I dare say they are very instrumental to the history of the game.

These controversial players are known to hate being confined by laid-down rules and regulations, be it lateness to practice or even making it at all, lifestyle choices, or fouls made. They, however, give their all on the floor and are often loved and cheered on by their teammates and fans likewise.

Here are the top five NBA players with a bad boy reputation in its history.

#5 Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace #30 of the Boston Celtics looks on during warm ups against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game One of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 3, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Rasheed Wallace was the fourth overall pick of the Washington Bullets (now Washington Wizards) in the 1995 NBA draft and was later traded to the Portland Trail Blazers after spending a year with the Wizards. No one saw the hot-tempered bad boy who would later emerge.

Wallace holds the record for the most career ejections, having been sent off for a record 29 times. While he often gets ejected for yelling at referees and trash-talking other players, he was once sent off for staring down at an official. Sheed holds the NBA's all-time record for most technical fouls in a single season, as he recorded 41 technical fouls in the 2000-1 season.

His bad-boy reputation aside, the former Blazers power forward was an incredible player. He was named an All-Star player in 2000, 2001, 2006 and 2008 and won the 2004 NBA championship title with the Detroit Pistons.

#4 Bill Laimbeer

Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas talks to teammate Bill Laimbeer during a celebration of the 1989 and 1990 World Championship Detroit Pistons at halftime during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons built a team in the late 80s that were considered to be Bad Boys, literally. These bunch of players were known for their very aggressive playing style that saw their opponents scared to go against them. Bill Laimbeer is the original Pistons bad boy, and arguably the only player in NBA history who got away with the most.

The Pistons center was considered to be one of the most notorious players in the league at the time. Although he was loved by the Pistons fans, he was hated by opposition for his thuggish approach to games and his intentional dangerous fouls. Asked about his violent approach to games, Laimbeer said it was more psychological and it was physical.

But he was more than a thug, as he was a skilled player and holds the all-time career record in franchise history for total rebounds, defensive rebounds and personal fouls. He is also the 19th player in NBA history to attain 10,000 points and 10,000 rebounds mark. He was the rebounds champion in the 1985-86 season and was selected as an All-Star player four times in his 14 seasons run in the league. He won the NBA championship title twice with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990.

