Top 5 NBA players who deserve to be in the Hall of Fame

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is the biggest honor for a retired NBA player. But not all deserving former players have been bestowed with the most incredible basketball recognition.

Two classes of basketball legends will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, several deserving legends are still missing from the lists.

Several NBA players have been snubbed in the Hall of Fame

The Basketball Hall of Fame has snubbed several players and it is unclear why. It would be cruel to say that the inducted players are not deserving. However, the players on this list should be recognized for their efforts.

Here is a list of the top five players who deserve to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

#5 Shawn Marion

Shawn Marion started his career after the Phoenix Suns selected him in the 1999 NBA draft. The early 2000s were his best years as he made All-Star appearances in 2003, 2005, 2006, and 2007.

His partnership with Steve Nash and the Suns team was exceptional. He was better known for his defensive prowess. Marion was adept at fighting off screens, protecting the rim, and was good in transition. Shawn was also a unique NBA power forward because he could space the floor as a shooter.

Marion did not win any titles during his time with the Suns but his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks was more productive. Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki were great on offense, but the Mavericks clinched the NBA championship in 2011 over LeBron James and the Miami Heat because of Marion's work on defense.

He retired with a career average of 15.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

#4 Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace was part of the frontcourt duo that helped the Detroit Pistons win the NBA championship in 2004. His partnership with Ben Wallace was nothing short of phenomenal.

Rasheed Wallace deserves to be in the Hall of Fame....Retweet this if you agree.... pic.twitter.com/cmIlNk3umS — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 16, 2021

A great 1v1 defender and rim protector, his work on defense was exemplary. Rasheed made an NBA All-Star appearance four times in his career - 2000, 2001, 2006 and 2008. He finished his career with an average of 14.4 points per game.

#3 Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp #40, Power Forward and Center for the Seattle SuperSonics

Shawn Kemp was a force to be reckoned with in the 90s. His combination with Gary Payton led the Seattle Supersonics to the NBA Finals in 1996, where they eventually fell to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

Although he did not have a long spell of dominance in the NBA like Karl Malone, he is still one of the best power forwards to have played the game. He is well known for his powerful and glamorous dunks.

Kemp made six consecutive NBA All-Star appearances and finished his career with an average of 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

#2 Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway #5, Point Guard for the Golden State Warriors

Tim Hardaway is popularly known for the crossover and is the only member of the famed Golden State Warriors' "Run TMC" that has not been inducted to the Hall of Fame.

His years at the Miami Heat were also successful as he made two NBA All-Star appearances in addition to three while at Golden State. He helped the team achieve 61 wins in the 1996-97 regular season but fell to the Chicago Bulls in the Conference Finals.

He averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his 15 seasons in the NBA. His jersey number has been retired by the Miami Heat.

#1 Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups #1 of the Denver Nuggets

Chauncey Billups was slow to get going in the NBA, but when he did, he was unguardable. He made his first NBA All-Star appearance at 29 and went on to make five consecutive appearances.

Chauncey Billups made five All-Star teams and won a Finals MVP. Is that Hall of Fame worthy? http://t.co/aBMfHI5at0 pic.twitter.com/5GMqNRLkgi — NBA.com (@NBAcom) September 12, 2014

Billups led the Detroit Pistons to an NBA title in 2004 and earned the Finals MVP after an impressive showing against the in-form LA Lakers. The point guard retired from professional basketball with an average of 15.2 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Detroit Pistons have retired his number 1 jersey.