Top 5 NBA players with the most double-doubles in the last 5 NBA seasons

Averaging a double-double is an incredible feat in the NBA and is a record that is mostly achieved by All-Star caliber players. But this is not to say that those not averaging double-doubles are not superstars in their own right.

There are a few specialist players that excel in just one of the five NBA's major stat lines. While they might get the occasional double-double, they dominate in just one area of the game.

One such player to have graced the NBA is Dennis Rodman, who was a rebounding machine. He studied the game to the extent where he could anticipate where a ball will likely land based on the trajectory of the shot. It was a thing of beauty watching Rodman clean the glass, more often than not against bigger opponents.

Which NBA players have the most double-doubles in the last five seasons?

LeBron James is slowly losing his grip on the league as age is catching up to him. A few more agile NBA stars are starting to take over and are leaving their mark on the league. Over the last couple of seasons, James has positioned Anthony Davis as the focus of the LA Lakers attack as he takes a back seat and orchestrates the offense.

That said, here are the top five NBA players with the most double-doubles in the last five seasons, playoffs included.

#5 Andre Drummond - 260

Andre Drummomd will play the 2021-22 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Detroit Pistons selected Andre Drummond in the 2012 NBA draft as the ninth overall pick. Although he has been bounced around the league a lot in the past two years, the 28-year-old has averaged double-double seasons since his sophomore year.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Andre Drummond has his 6th first half double-double this season.



No other player has more than 1 in the NBA. In fact, the rest of the NBA has 7 combined first half double-doubles. Andre Drummond has his 6th first half double-double this season.



No other player has more than 1 in the NBA. In fact, the rest of the NBA has 7 combined first half double-doubles. https://t.co/96fwl53a5X

With Drummond being a two-way threat in the NBA, he has tallied 260 double-doubles from the 2016-2017 season to date, all of which came in the points and rebounds category. It is worth noting that he has only reached the postseason twice in that period and featured in nine games.

#4 Nikola Jokic - 264

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic earned the 2020-21 NBA MVP award as a result of his season-long dominating performance. The Serbian is the embodiment of the modern-day center who can do it all on the court.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Nikola Jokić recorded his 20th double-double of the season.



That's the 2nd-longest streak to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger, trailing only Bill Walton's 34-game streak in 1976-77. Nikola Jokić recorded his 20th double-double of the season.



That's the 2nd-longest streak to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger, trailing only Bill Walton's 34-game streak in 1976-77. https://t.co/f4GQ4ic3kR

Jokic has established himself as a premier center despite spending only six years in the NBA. In the 2020-21 season alone, he registered 60 double-doubles in the regular season that had only 72 games. Of the ten games he featured in during the playoffs, he also registered six double-doubles. Overall, he has managed 264 double-doubles in the last five seasons.

Given the continued absence of Jamal Murray, Jokic will still assume the role of point center and direct proceedings for the Denver Nuggets.

