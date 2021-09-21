Top 5 NBA players who are known to be avid gamers

Due to the rigorous NBA schedule, players do not get enough personal time. However, some do manage to take out time to indulge in video gaming with whatever little time they have, especially during the offseason.

eSports is garnering a lot of traction around the world, and NBA players are also joining the party. In 2020, the NBA organized an NBA 2K tournament that was open to only players. Superstars like Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Andre Drummond were some of the 16 players who featured in the tournament.

Boardroom @boardroom @NBA2K 's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets - who do you think is gonna take it all? .@NBA2K's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets - who do you think is gonna take it all? https://t.co/51ltOfjeqR

Top five NBA players who are serious gamers

Gaming is really popular with the younger generation, which is why most of the NBA players involved in gaming are youngsters.

Ben Simmons is also an avid gamer who has been in the gaming space for a while. Although he doesn't make the list, Ben is popular on Twitch as he streams alongside other famous streamers like Shaun Hutchinson and Los PollosTV. Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is also popular as he is a well-known Call of Duty player.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five NBA players who are avid gamers.

#5 Paul George

Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots against Donovan Mitchell #45

Paul George has always had a keen interest in gaming, so much so that he partnered with Nike to produce a signature sneaker based on the original PlayStation console color - gray. The LA Clippers star player is a huge PlayStation fan but is slowly making the switch to a PC.

Although PG was one of the first people to get the PS5 when it got released, he is now turning to Alienware for his gaming needs. George went all out during the NBA's enforced break and started streaming on Twitch, majorly Call of Duty. He now has a battle station set-up courtesy of Alienware.

#4 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is the self-acclaimed best player of NBA 2K. The LA Lakers forward has talked about owning every version of 2K dating back to 2007 and how helpful they are to him in preparing for games.

Anthony Davis @AntDavis23 Should I hop on that gta rp? Heard it’s pretty dope! Should I hop on that gta rp? Heard it’s pretty dope!

In recent years, Davis has focused more on Grand Theft Auto. When LeBron James and The Brow were sidelined due to injuries during the 2020-21 NBA season, they both took on gaming and King James was seen calling AD for pointers relating to GTA.

