Top 5 NBA players who are modern-day fashion icons

Fashion has always gone hand in hand with the world of sports, and the NBA is no different. On that note, check out the five players who are modern-day fashion icons.

#5 - Serge Ibaka, LA Clippers

Spanish international Serge Ibaka approaches both cooking and fashion with impeccable dexterity, and his pre-game fits are always ones to watch out for. He is a master at blending classic European style with his African heritage, whether it's long suits or designer hats.

When everything gets back to normal I think I’m gonna ask Coach Nick Nurse for time off to go to Paris fashion week, I really need that time to keep my focus! #thelastdance #rodman — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 29, 2020

Unlike the majority of NBA stars, Ibaka prefers to dress classy instead of going for streetwear but ensures there is always a hint of boldness in his clothing. What's impressive is that, despite having an awkward height that touches almost seven feet, Serge Ibaka can carry his fits with elan.

#4 - PJ Tucker, Miami Heat

Having recently been crowned an NBA champion, PJ Tucker has always been in the conversation for one of the best-dressed players in the modern era. His love for sneakers is not hidden from anybody, as he is the sole recipient of the 'Sneaker King' crown in the league.

PJ Tucker is launching a collab with @DolceGabbana today: 2 new colors of the Miami sneaker, with his signature on the tongue & heel.



“Sneakers and fashion are a part of my DNA,” he said. “They were designed with the 90s in mind because that’s when I fell in love with fashion.” pic.twitter.com/4dSrykW6Zb — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 29, 2021

Tucker is also a popular face at fashion and Hollywood-related events, and he was recently seen gracing the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Tucker has a very chic fashion sense, which is punctuated by smart accessorizing. He is also not averse to pulling off pop colors and bold prints and remains a constant presence in popular fashion magazines.

Tucker will be playing for the Miami Heat next season and is looking to win back-to-back championships.

