Top 5 NBA players who picked LeBron James over Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate

It's always intriguing for fans to know what other NBA players think about the LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT debate.

Both players have different styles and have dominated their opponents in their own ways. With LeBron James heading towards the end of his illustrious career, the debate has only heated up.

But for some NBA players, there is no debate. They have picked their GOAT and have their reasons as well. Many of these players have claimed LeBron James is the greatest ever despite him still playing in the league.

On that note, let's take a look at five NBA players who have picked LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the GOAT of basketball.

#5 Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of LeBron James, is another former player who hasn't been shy about claiming that James is the GOAT. ESPN released a list of the top 74 players of all time, in which James was ranked second behind Michael Jordan.

Perkins did not agree to the list and made his argument for the same on ESPN's "Get Up" show. Here's what he said:

"Michael Jordan was a killer. I am not knocking that. But when we talk about LeBron James he is the best all-around basketball player I ever laid my eyes on and that's why I got him as the GOAT."

Just like many others, Perkins also pressed on the fact that LeBron James is the better all-around player. In other interviews, Perkins has also mentioned statistics that would elevate James' status as the GOAT of basketball.

James is on course to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of being the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. He is also close to amassing 10,000 career assists and rebounds, which Perkins believes to be some of the major aspects that make LeBron the GOAT.

#4 Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas is one of the few players to have played against Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The former Washington Wizards player has expressed his opinion on James being the better player on multiple occasions.

Here's what he said on 'Whistle's' YouTube channel in January this year:

"The reason I feel LeBron is the GOAT is because during pressure times he still makes the actual right decision. Versus what us fans and public wants him to do. You know that's what separates him from Jordan and Kobe, where if you give Jordan and Kobe those Cavs teams they wouldn't make the playoffs, they wouldn't have made it to the championship. Because Jordan would have just averaged 60 and said do hell with it."

LeBron James' ability to contribute in more than one way is truly exceptional. Many fans and analysts have referred to this trait to make strong arguments in favor of James being the GOAT.

