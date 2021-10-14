Top 5 NBA players who have played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks

The Battle of New York will be reignited as the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks look to have a memorable 2021-22 NBA season. In search of championship success, the Nets and Knicks have used the services of the same players on several occasions, albeit not at the same time.

Both teams have featured in 212 head-to-head games. The Brooklyn Nets look the better team, and are on course to win their first-ever NBA title. But the New York Knicks' resurgence is worth keeping an eye on, as they could be one of the top teams out of the Eastern Conference. While they are not championship favorites yet, they are capable of shaking things up in the East.

The list of players that have featured for both franchises is not a very long one. Nonetheless, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets have both fielded incredible players in their history.

On that note, here are five NBA players that have played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks.

#5 Wilson Chandler

Wilson Chandler (#21) of the Brooklyn Nets played for the New York Knicks earlier in his career.

The New York Knicks selected Wilson Chandler with the 23rd overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft, He played there for three and a half years. After being moved around the league, he played his final season for the Brooklyn Nets before leaving the NBA for good in 2020.

DePaulAthleticsTodayInHistory @dpuathdevtoday

@dpuathdev

@DePaulHoops DePaul Draft Night Flashback - 2007 Wilson Chandler is drafted No. 23 by the New York Knicks. Chandler currently has scored almost 8,500 career points since his debut in 2007-08. @wilsonchandler DePaul Draft Night Flashback - 2007 Wilson Chandler is drafted No. 23 by the New York Knicks. Chandler currently has scored almost 8,500 career points since his debut in 2007-08.@wilsonchandler

@dpuathdev

@DePaulHoops https://t.co/DOAD0G6sHY

Chandler was regarded as one of the best shot-blocking wings in his early years. He was also versatile enough to play either all positions from 2 to 4. However, his run with the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets was not the most productive as neither team made the NBA playoffs with him on their roster.

#4 Buck Williams

Buck Williams played for the Nets when they were known as the New Jersey Nets. He was selected by the Nets with the third overall pick in the 1981 NBA draft.

While he started his career with the Nets, he played his last two seasons with the New York Knicks. At that time, he was a rotation player, but he still made a significant impact on the team, helping them to two playoff appearances.

NBA History @NBAHistory How good was Buck Williams, the player Brook Lopez passed as the Nets' all-time leading scorer? An elite power fwd who played BOTH ends. How good was Buck Williams, the player Brook Lopez passed as the Nets' all-time leading scorer? An elite power fwd who played BOTH ends. https://t.co/84x9Hz6YbQ

Most of his career highlights came during his run with the Nets. He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 1982, and made three All-Star appearances before leaving the franchise in 1989.

