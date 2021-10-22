Top 5 NBA players that scored 0 points during their 2021-22 season opener

The 2021-22 NBA season began with aplomb, with contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors recording statement wins. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers endured losses. That sets up a crucial period for them in the coming days as they look to consolidate their title charge with a few wins.

Stars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in impressive performances on the opening day. However, a few top players did not score a single point.

Scoring is arguably the most important facet of basketball, but there are players in every NBA team who epitomize that there is more to the game than just scoring. On that note, here are five players who ended up scoring zero points on the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season:

#5 Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets inflicted a 110-98 loss on the Phoenix Suns on opening night in a game that saw two Western Conference heavyweights go head-to-head. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic stole the show with a 27-point, 13-rebound effort, while Will Barton chipped in with 20 points.

Nuggets' Argentinian teammate Facundo Campazzo came off the bench in a back-up point guard role, but left the court without scoring a point. He ended the game with three rebounds and four assists, though.

#4 Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards had a fine game on opening night, defeating the Toronto Raptors 98-83. Bradley Beal and Montrezl Harrell played key roles in their side's win, but the most alarming aspect was that Davis Bertans ended the game with no point.

Bertans is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. He has converted his attempts from the deep at 40% or more efficiency in the last few seasons. Hence, it is surprising to see him ending an NBA game with zero points.

