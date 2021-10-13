Top 5 NBA players who won the championship with more than one team

The ultimate goal of every NBA player is to win a championship. It's one of the toughest things to do as a player, with several legends and a ton of players retiring without winning a ring.

And if winning an NBA championship is tough, then it is tougher for different teams to win multiple titles. In the history of the NBA, there have only been 32 players who accomplished this rare feat.

Out of those 32, here are the top five NBA players who have won the championship with more than one team.

#5 Kawhi Leonard - San Antonio Spurs (2014), Toronto Raptors (2019)

Kawhi Leonard won his second NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA today. He started his career with the San Antonio Spurs from 2011 to 2018 before playing one season for the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

With the Spurs, Leonard won his first NBA title in 2014 by defeating the formidable Miami Heat in five games. He was named the NBA Finals MVP, becoming the third-youngest player to ever win the award.

After the 2017-18 NBA season, the Spurs traded Leonard to the Raptors in one of the most successful deals in NBA history. Leonard carried the Raptors to an incredible run that culminated in the franchise's first ever championship and his second. For his heroics, Leonard was named NBA Finals MVP for the second time in his career.

Leonard is now playing for the LA Clippers, wherein he is in his third year with the franchise. He is looking to add another championship to his resume but knows that it will be challenging. Leonard is currently recovering from knee surgery and is expected to return towards the end of the season.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Sources: Kawhi Leonard is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery. While there’s no timetable and a return is a long ways away, the Clippers are cautiously optimistic about a return sometime this season. si.com/nba/clippers/n… Sources: Kawhi Leonard is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery. While there’s no timetable and a return is a long ways away, the Clippers are cautiously optimistic about a return sometime this season.si.com/nba/clippers/n…

#4 Wilt Chamberlain - Philadelphia 76ers (1967), LA Lakers (1972)

Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the greatest NBA players in history. He holds many records that still stand to this day and are deemed unbreakable. Perhaps his greatest record is his 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors back in 1962 against the New York Knicks.

theScore @theScore Some of Wilt Chamberlain's single-game NBA records. Will anyone ever break any of these? 👀 Some of Wilt Chamberlain's single-game NBA records. Will anyone ever break any of these? 👀 https://t.co/B8Qyj3cfjx

Despite his long list of records, Chamberlain has only won two NBA championships in his career, thanks in large part to Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. He won his first title in 1967 with Philadelphia 76ers against the San Francisco Warriors 4-2.

Chamberlain earned his second NBA championship in five years in 1972, now with the LA Lakers. He was named NBA Finals MVP after helping the Lakers topple the Knicks 4-1.

