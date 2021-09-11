Top 5 NBA stars who appeared on WWE shows 

NBA stars have always been fans of several other sports apart from basketball. Wrestling happens to be of keen interest to many NBA athletes.

As a result, there have been plenty of instances where NBA players have made appearances on popular wrestling shows organized by the WWE. The two organizations - the NBA and WWE - go way back.

It's always an exciting sight for fans of both sporting events to see their favorite stars from both fields appear on the same show together. It's indeed one of the best crossovers when NBA stars make an appearance on WWE shows. A key reason behind that is NBA players participating in in-ring action as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five NBA stars who have appeared on WWE shows.

#5 Trae Young (most recent NBA star to appear on WWE)

Trae Young was the latest NBA star to make an appearance on WWE. Interestingly, he returned to the arena that absolutely hated him during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Madison Square Garden. Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 4-1 first-round series win against the New York Knicks. He had multiple 30-point games during that series and also hit the game-winner in Game 1.

His beef with the Knicks fans saw him earn the nickname "Villain Trae Young." The Hawks point guard played no less than a villain in his debut WWE appearance. During a 10-man-tag-team match, Young attacked former WWE world champion Rey Mysterio.

The move ticked off fans in the arena as Young helped the "heel" team. He didn't get away with it, though, as the referee caught him in the act and eventually ejected him.

It was short but one of the most intriguing crossovers between the NBA and WWE. It will be interesting to see how fans at MSG react when Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the arena next season.

#4 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball pictured during WWE Raw episode in 2017.

The Ball family is one of the most popular families to be associated with the NBA. In 2017, Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LaVar Ball made an appearance in WWE. The segment was hosted by WWE superstar Miz on WWE's premier show, "Monday Night Raw."

The show aired in June 2017. The Ball family evidently had multiple promotions going on at the time. First was their brand, the "Big Baller Brand, " and Lonzo Ball being drafted in the first round by the LA Lakers. The show took place at Staples Center, the home court of the Purple and Gold.

It wasn't the best of segments, though, as it looked rushed and off-track. A verbal battle between LaVar Ball and Miz was the only highlight on the night. It seemed as if the part was even cut short after former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose abruptly entered the stage at the end.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee