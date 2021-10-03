Top 5 NBA storylines to follow at the start of the 2021-22 season

The NBA’s exceptional popularity would not be where it is today without storylines that drive the media and fans crazy. Every season is highly anticipated by millions across the globe to check how the stories of their favorite teams unfold.

Last year, questions about how Paul George would respond to adversity after playing poorly against the Denver Nuggets were soundly answered by Playoff P’s latest postseason performance.

The Brooklyn Nets were concerned about chemistry issues when the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden trio was assembled. They simply proved chemistry was a non-issue with one dominating show after another in the minutes that they were together on the floor.

The 2021-22 season is no different when it comes to storylines. There are so many spicy questions that need answers when the NBA begins its 75th season. The world is holding its collective breath waiting for the whistle that signals the start of the season.

A look at the the 2021-22 NBA season’s most pressing questions

Ben Simmons looks on from the sidelines in last year's playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

#5 Where will Ben Simmons end up?

The question could be completely irrelevant if Simmons gets traded before the start of the NBA season. However, should the Philadelphia 76ers do not back down from their stance, this will be a standoff that could drag on until the trade deadline arrives.

Currently, Simmons is willing to sit out the entire season to get traded. The Philadelphia 76ers are built to win now, so adding a top player can make them a legit title contender. The additional draft picks will give them flexibility and hopefully make them an elite team for years to come if the picks turn out to be players who can eventually contribute.

DraftKings @DraftKings “If Ben Simmons leaves Philly he will end up playing for _____ this season. Drop ⬇️ where you think the 3x All-Star will land” “If Ben Simmons leaves Philly he will end up playing for _____ this season. Drop ⬇️ where you think the 3x All-Star will land” https://t.co/R54PXj24nX

If Philly struggles to make the playoffs without Simmons, they may be forced to take what is the best option for them. It is an option that could possibly be much lower than what they are expecting. Where Ben Simmons will end up is a riveting question that the whole NBA will be watching.

#4 Will Kawhi Leonard play?

Los Angeles Clippers introduce Kawhi Leonard & Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Frank Lawrence refuses to give a time frame for Leonard’s return. But reports of Kawhi being ahead of his recovery could see one of the NBA’s most fearsome two-way players get back on the court sooner than expected.

The Clippers guarantee that they won’t hesitate to shut down Leonard if there is a development that is not expected. But if it’s all systems go for one of the games’ clutch players, will Tyronne Lue put him on the floor? Additionally, what will Kawhi Leonard look like after another significant injury?

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E



si.com/nba/clippers/n… Sources: Kawhi Leonard is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery. While there’s no timetable and a return is a long ways away, the Clippers are cautiously optimistic about a return sometime this season. Sources: Kawhi Leonard is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery. While there’s no timetable and a return is a long ways away, the Clippers are cautiously optimistic about a return sometime this season.



si.com/nba/clippers/n…

March or April is the most optimistic return for Leonard. If the Clippers struggle in the upcoming NBA season, the front office will most likely wait until next year to bring him back.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far