Top 5 NBA trade-eligible players after Dec. 15 ft. Russell Westbrook

As the NBA season progresses, Dec. 15 marks a significant date on the league calendar. This is the day when players who signed contracts during the offseason become eligible to be traded. It opens the door for teams to re-evaluate their rosters and make strategic moves to enhance their competitive edge.

The 2023-24 season boasts a pool of trade-eligible talent that includes seasoned veterans, rising stars and intriguing prospects. Among them is the electrifying Russell Westbrook, along with other notable names like Kyrie Irving and D'Angelo Russell.

That said, let's delve into the top five trade-eligible players of this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 Trade-Eligible Players to Watch:

#1 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook's impact extends beyond the box score. Known for his explosive athleticism and relentless work ethic, Westbrook brings a rare intensity to any team. His triple-double capabilities make him a statistical juggernaut, but it's his leadership and infectious energy that set him apart.

Expand Tweet

Westbrook can serve as a catalyst for a team in need of a dynamic playmaker, igniting fast breaks and instilling a competitive fire that can elevate the entire roster. His experience as a former MVP and multiple-time All-Star makes him not just a player but a potential driving force for a championship run.

#2 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving's wizardry with the basketball is unmatched. His exceptional ball-handling, combined with a penchant for hitting clutch shots, makes him a transformative presence in any lineup.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, his championship experience, particularly his crucial role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 title run, positions him as a proven winner. Irving can be the missing piece for a team eyeing a deep playoff run, providing stability and flair in critical moments.

#3 D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell's proficiency as a playmaker and scorer makes him a valuable asset for teams in need of backcourt firepower. His craftiness in pick-and-roll situations, combined with a lethal three-point shot, stretches defenses and opens up scoring opportunities.

Expand Tweet

D'Angelo Russell's journey in the NBA has been marked by continuous growth and adaptation. As a trade-eligible player, he represents more than just a point guard; he embodies a multifaceted offensive threat with the potential to elevate a team's playmaking capabilities.

#4 Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton's game is defined by versatility on both ends of the floor. As a key component of the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run, Middleton has showcased an ability to score from various spots on the court. His mid-range game, three-point shooting and proficiency in isolation situations make him a reliable offensive option.

Expand Tweet

Khris Middleton's contribution goes beyond the stat sheet. As a key piece in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship puzzle, Middleton is a clutch performer with an exceptional two-way game.

#5 Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert trade

Caris LeVert's rising star status is marked by a well-rounded skill set. Adept at scoring from various positions on the floor, LeVert can serve as a primary or secondary scoring option. His ability to create off the dribble and finish at the rim adds a layer of versatility to any offense.

Moreover, LeVert's defensive prowess and willingness to contribute in multiple facets of the game make him a valuable two-way player. A burgeoning star with a well-rounded skill set, the star stands poised to leave an indelible mark on any team.

Additionally, his defensive commitment and versatility contribute to a well-rounded game. LeVert's potential for growth and his willingness to impact various facets of the game make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to invest in a young talent with the capability to evolve into a franchise cornerstone.