Top 5 offensive rebounding games by NBA players in the last 30 years 

The NBA has been a witness to some of the best match-ups in basketball. Right from scoring, defending and many other aspects of the game are seen at high intensity in the league. One of the most important aspect other than the aforementioned two is rebounding.

A rebound [also known as a board] is recorded when a player secures the ball after a missed field goal attempt or a free throw. Some of the best defenders in the game of basketball are all terrific rebounders. Securing a rebound is crucial on the offensive and defensive ends.

When a player claims the ball, while his team is initiating the offense, it is known as an offensive rebound. Meanwhile, securing possession in your own half when you are the one defending is known as a defensive rebound. In today's article, we mention five of the best offensive rebounding performances in the last 30 years.

Top five offensive rebounding performances in the past 30 years

#5 Kevin Willis

Kevin Willis was one of the most important players for the Atlanta Hawks in the 80's and 90's. He represented the Hawks for 11 seasons and was an integral part of their defense. In a match against the Washington Bullets on February 19, 1992, the forward put up an exceptional performance.

He secured a total of 33 rebounds, out of which 16 were on the offensive end. The remaining 17 came as defensive rebounds. Willis starred in that game as he also scored 20 points and recorded four blocks to make the game interesting. Despite Kevin Willis' brilliance, the Washington Bullets pulled off a marginal victory as they won the Game 103-102, courtesy of a 70 point joint performance from Ledell Eackles and Pervis Ellison.

#4 Andray Blatche

Andray Blatche played seven whole seasons for the Washington Wizards. Out of all the games he's played for the Wizards, his performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 1, 2001, will be one of the most memorable ones.

In the 39 minutes Blatche played, he scored 36 points and secured 19 rebounds, out of which 16 were offensive and three were defensive boards. He was shooting at a sensational 46.87 % from the field that day. Blatche's double-double helped the Wizards come out with a 107-115 win over the Cavs.

