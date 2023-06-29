Top 5 oldest NBA free agents 2023: Players, contracts and more

The NBA free agents 2023 list is incredibly deep with young talent and veterans.

As the NBA offseason continues, the free agency focus has been on players like Austin Reaves, Khris Middleton and Kyrie Irving to name just a few. At the same time, however, there are a number of high-profile veterans who also find themselves as free agents.

While some of them have remained as free agents, hoping and waiting for an NBA team to sign them, others have taken their talents overseas to stay fresh. Given that there are plenty of young teams around the league who could use a veteran presence in the locker room, let's take a look at the five oldest NBA free agents 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five oldest NBA free agents 2023

NBA free agents 2023 #5: Paul Millsap

At 38 years old, Paul Millsap is the oldest free agent in the NBA. After splitting time during the 2021-22 season between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, Millsap has since found himself as a free agent.

So far, however, he has yet to agree to a contract with a team. After a multi-year stint with the Denver Nuggets, Millsap signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets worth $2.6 million before then being retained on a one-year $1.7 million deal.

NBA free agents 2023 #4: Mario Chalmers

At 37 years old, many thought Mario Chalmers' days of playing in the NBA were long behind him. Despite the fact that he has recently been playing in Ice Cube's BIG3 league, Chalmers was in talks with the Miami Heat last year.

After a 10-day contract worth $138,019 with Miami expired, he then found himself on the team's G-League affiliate. Since then, there has been no movement on Chalmers signing with an NBA team.

NBA free agents 2023 #3: Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard might be the most high-profile of the oldest free agents. Since signing in Taiwan, Howard has continued to look to recruit other NBA players to join him. At 37 years old, many have wondered if this is the end of his NBA career, however, he's been asked to take a pay cut to stay in Taiwan, which could bring him back.

Most recently, Howard was under a minimum one-year, $2.6 million contract, leading many to assume if he signs with an NBA team it would be for the league minimum.

(Suggested Reading: Rumors indicate Paul George and Kawhi Leonard may not get extensions)

NBA free agents 2023 #2: Rajon Rondo

Arguably one of the greatest true point guards of all time, Rajon Rondo finds himself as a free agent at 37 years old. It's a strange situation despite his age when looking at his uncanny ability to call out plays opposing teams run.

Given how impactful Rondo can be without touching the court, it's somewhat surprising he hasn't been signed to a minimum deal like he was previously with the Lakers.

NBA free agents 2023 #1: Nemanja Bjelica

As the youngest player on our list, 35-year-old Nemanja Bjelica is currently playing overseas with Turkish team Fenerbahçe Beko. After winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 season on a league-minimum one-year contract, he took his talents overseas.

While there has been no word as to whether he will look to return to the league, as a veteran big man with 3-point abilities, he could fill a role on several teams.

(Suggested Reading: Fans react to James Harden potentially joining the Clippers)

Poll : 0 votes