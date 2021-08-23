Top 5 performances by LaMelo Ball in his rookie year

LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the Ball Brothers, took the league by storm following his selection as the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Although he came off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets in his first twenty games, he became a regular starter after several impressive displays as a rotation player.

LaMelo Ball is an exciting prospect that the Hornets could build a team around. The acquisition of Gordan Hayward in the 2020 offseason was a boost for the franchise. With a few more tweaks to their roster, they could put together a formidable team that can compete for championships.

Several rookies have struggled to get going in their premier season, but not LaMelo Ball. The 6"6 point guard was familiar with competitive play as he opted to play in for the Illarawa Hawks in Australia instead of attending college. He was able to get into the NBA Draft following his one-year post-high school stint in the NBL.

As with every player, there are low points throughout the course of a season. However, LaMelo Ball's rookie season was filled with highlight reels.

The youngster was rewarded with the NBA Rookie of the Year award for his sensational performances. He finished the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds. 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 51 games.

To celebrate with LaMelo Ball, who turned 20 today, we will memorialize the top five performances of his rookie year.

#5 Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date: January 30, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets pulled off a surprisingly comfortable victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, and LaMelo Ball was at the center of it. Pulling off such a victory against a heavyweight in the East marked the end of Ball's status as a rotation player.

Underrated NBA Performance for January 30th, 2021:

Lamelo Ball (@MELOD1P), @hornets vs @Bucks



- 27 Points, 5 Rebounds, 9 Assists, 4 Steals (31 Minutes)

- 80 FG%, 66.7 3P%, 100 FT%.

- +38 pic.twitter.com/wRRx6PWQhb — Go! Cherry Picker (@Go_CherryPicker) January 31, 2021

Despite coming off the bench, he was undoubtedly the best player for the Hornets. Although he was tied for the most points with Hayward (27), he added nine assists, five rebounds, and three steals. LaMelo Ball shot eight of 10 from the field and was perfect from the charity stripe in nine attempts.

#4 Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets

Date: February 8, 2021

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets goes up for a shot over Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets

Lamelo Ball's 24 points was one shy of the point differential with which the Hornets won the game against the Houston Rockets. Although it was a subpar shooting performance from the field, he knocked down an impressive seven of 12 shots from three-point range.

In the blowout win, LaMelo Ball flirted with a triple-double with his 24 points, ten rebounds, and seven rebounds. With that performance, he set the franchise record for 3-pointers by a rookie.

