Top 5 players with the highest minutes-per-game average in the 2020-21 NBA season

Though LeBron James has played 130 minutes in the LA Lakers' last three games, he maintains a reasonable average of Minutes Per Game in the 2020-21 NBA season (34.7). At 36, The King hasn't missed a game, but the Lakers have been watchful about the minutes he spends on the court.

In this strange season, availability might be more important than ability to some teams. In this report, we will speak about the five players who have the most minutes per game in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

5 Players with the most minutes per game in the 2020-21 NBA season

#5 Damian Lillard - 36 MPG

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 13-10 record. The main reason for the team's success is the great form of Damian Lillard.

Lillard has played in 22 of Portland's 23 games and has the fifth-highest average of minutes per game this season at 36 per night. Moreover, he is averaging 29 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game with shooting splits of 45/39/94.

His season-high for minutes in a game this season was 42 against the Atlanta Hawks on January 16th.

Lillard led the NBA in minutes per game last season with 37.5 per night and his average for the 2020-21 NBA season is the fourth-highest of his nine-year career.

#4 Fred VanVleet - 36.2 MPG

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet has been arguably the best player for the Toronto Raptors this season and his offensive game has been essential to Nick Nurse's team's return to form.

At 36.2 minutes per night, VanVleet is averaging a career-high.

He is also averaging at least 20 points per game (20.4) for the first time in his five-year career and has played in each of the Raptors' 25 games in the 2020-21 NBA season.

He is the team's second-best scorer just behind Pascal Siakam and has had some great outings in the 2020-21 NBA season. His season-high in minutes per game came on January 24th in a win over the Indiana Pacers.