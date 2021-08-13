Top 5 players with the longest NBA careers

Making it into the NBA is an achievement in itself, but playing for an extended period is noteworthy. Players like Isaiah Thomas have had their careers cut short due to injuries; however, a few have managed to weather every storm and play for as long as their legs can carry them.

Players like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony from the 2003 NBA Draft class are active players with the longest careers. Udonis Haslem ought to be the active player holding the record, but he went undrafted in the 2002 NBA Draft and made his league debut in October 2003.

Playing in the NBA is a gruesome affair, as many fail to continually measure up to the league's standards. However, a select few have established themselves and consistently dominated the game even when they are not as athletic as they once were due to aging.

While many enjoy long careers due to their contributions on the court, a few others are more desirable for their off-court contributions. Haslem is a great example as he just inked another one-year deal with the Miami Heat despite playing only one game during the 2020-21 NBA season.

That said, here are the top five players with the longest careers in NBA history.

#5 Dirk Nowitzki - 21 seasons

Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the few players that has spent his entire NBA career with one franchise. He scored 31,560 points in his 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, making him the sixth-highest scorer in the league's history.

Known as the creator of the famed fadeaway jumper, Dirk made scoring look easy and was effective from every area of the floor. Before the NBA, he played in Germany for DJK Wurzburg.

The Dallas Mavericks overcame the Miami Heat super team in the 2011 NBA Finals, all thanks to the heroics of Nowitzki. He led the franchise to their first-ever championship and was rewarded with the Finals MVP award for his effort.

The big man has set several records in the franchise, many of which will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

#4 Kevin Garnett - 21 seasons

Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett was part of the team that formed a dominant era in the Boston Celtics' 21st century. His defensive acumen, dominance in the paint, and overall versatility made him an irreplaceable asset on any team he was on.

Garnett played in the NBA for 21 seasons, beginning and ending his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves while having spells with the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. The power forward is one of five players in the league's history to have won the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award in their career.

During his illustrious career, the forward received several accolades, including 15 All-Star appearances, 12 NBA All-Defensive teams and a four-time rebounding champion. Undoubtedly, his most prized award will be his championship ring that came in 2008.

