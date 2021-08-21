Top 5 players making a comeback from injury in the 2021-22 NBA season

We're coming off one of the most dramatic NBA seasons in terms of stars getting injured. Hopefully, the 2021-22 NBA season will be equally epic, but with all the great players on the court in key moments.

After a rough year on the players' bodies, we're expecting several stars to return to NBA action in the 2021-22 campaign and give us a nightly competitive show.

Even the most durable star of all time, LeBron James, has been caught by the unfortunate injury bug in two of the last three seasons, and we hope that is not the case for any player next year, whether it is an All-Star or a role player.

Five stars who should return from injury with a bang in the 2021-22 NBA season

Of course, injuries have always determined several events in an NBA season, but last year, with so many games in a small timeline, injuries seemed to be coming at us too fast.

In this article, we will give you the top five players expected to return from injuries at some point in the 2021-22 NBA season and primed to make huge impact for their teams.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks to shoot.

Towards the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, which was Jaylen Brown's best season in the NBA yet, the Boston Celtics' shooting guard suffered a left wrist injury and missed the team's last seven regular-season games, the Play-In tournament and the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

He underwent surgery in May to repair a torn ligament in his wrist and all pointed towards a complete recovery for the team's training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Brown should be ready for the start of the 2021-22 NBA campaign and provide the Boston Celtics a great display of talent. Last year, Brown made it toe his first All-Star Game and averaged 24.7 points (career-high), six rebounds and 3.4 assists per game with 48/39/76 shooting splits.

#4 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving quietly had a 50-40-90 season in last year's regular round for the stacked Brooklyn Nets with 26.9 points per night. Although he missed several games due to personal reasons during the regular season, which was described as mental health issues, Irving was the member of Brooklyn's 'Big Three' (with Kevin Durant and James Harden) who played most games in the season, with 54 appearances.

Unfortunately for him, Irving's run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs ended in Game 4 of the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving suffered an unlucky fall and twisted his right ankle awkwardly, effectively ending his season.

While his injury was not a matter of a long-term situation, it definitely occurred in the worst possible moment. Irving should definitely come back strong in the 2021-22 campaign and provide the Brooklyn Nets with great play in the upcoming campaign.

