Top 5 players in Memphis Grizzlies history

The Memphis Grizzlies were formerly known as the Vancouver Grizzlies, an NBA professional basketball team based in Canada and was established in 1995 as a part of the Midwest Division of the Western Conference. The team moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States in 2001 and was renamed and rebranded.

The Grizzlies had a better season in 2020-21 than they have had since 2017-2018, finishing ninth in the Western Conference with a 38-34 record. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in points per game (19.1) and number of minutes played per game (32.6).

The Grizzlies have over time acquired some of the best players in the NBA, like Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, Pau and Marc Gasol. Let's take a look at the top five players in their history.

#5 Mike Conley

Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies with the ball and being guarded by Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks at the FedEx Forum on October 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mike Conley spent most of his NBA career with the Grizzlies and was a huge part of the franchise for 12 seasons. He has a career average of 14.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 886 games played. The point guard was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2019, due to an obvious need to rebuild.

Conley was the fourth overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft. He holds the record for the most points (11,733), assists (4,509), steals (1,161) and games played in the history of the Grizzlies. He had a field goal percentage of .441, scoring 5.3 times in 12 attempts from the field and a three-point accuracy of 37.5%.

#4 Zach Randolph

Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the Golden State Warriors during Game three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 9, 2015 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Zach Randolph featured in 551 games for the Grizzlies, recording an average of 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The two-time NBA All-Star was with the Grizzlies for eight seasons and became a fan favorite.

Randolph was the best all-time rebounder in the Grizzlies' history (5,612) until Marc Gasol broke his record with (5,942). Z-Bo has the third-highest number of points and games recorded by a Memphis player. He had a field goal percentage of .47.6%, successfully netting 6.8 of his 14.2 attempts from the field during his time with the Grizzlies. In 2004, he was accorded the NBA Most Improved Player Award.

