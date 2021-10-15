Top 5 players in the NBA who changed teams right after winning an NBA Championship

Winning an NBA championship is one of the most fulfilling achievements for a basketball player. But for a few, it is also an opportunity to embark on another challenge.

Most players opt to remain with the teams they won a championship with, and attempt a re-run. That worked exceptionally well for the Chicago Bulls, who won two three-peats between 1991 and 1998. LeBron James and the Miami Heat also won back-to-back NBA championships with the core of their winning group intact.

Michael Jordan is a great example of a player who left his team after winning an NBA championship. But in his case, he chose to retire after winning the title, doing so in 1993 and 1998.

While roster changes are inevitable, here are the top five NBA players who changed teams immediately after winning a championship.

#5 PJ Tucker

P.J. Tucker (#17) of the Miami Heat

PJ Tucker was an unsung hero in the Milwaukee Bucks' 2020 NBA championship triumph. Unfortunately, the forward was not re-signed in free agency.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the sole reason for the Bucks not getting Tucker back on their roster was because of luxury tax concerns. While that is as valid a reason as any team can give, fans and Tucker alike were not thrilled with the decision. That was because he played a key role in their 2021 NBA playoffs campaign.

Tucker took to social media to express his shock and disappointment while bidding farewell to the city of Milwaukee. In a post, he said:

“Wow. I’m still a little lost for words to be honest. Still in shock, but it is what it is. Today took a hard turn on the road of my career, but like my grandma used to tell me.. all you can control is what you can control. With that being said Milwaukee.. the city of MILWAUKEE!!!! You will never fully understand what y’all mean to me."

"Our time together, however short, will hold some of the best memories of my life forever. You took me in, and had my back throughout our journey, and I will FOREVER be grateful and hold you near to my heart. I can’t thank y’all enough. WE WILL ALWAYS BE DAWGS!”

Tucker could be irreplaceable, and might hinder the Bucks' chances of winning back-to-back championships. The Miami Heat were quick to swoop in and sign the veteran defensive juggernaut on a two-year deal, automatically boosting their chances of winning the 2022 NBA championship.

#4 Dennis Rodman

Basketball Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman

Perhaps the most controversial player in NBA history, Dennis Rodman also left his team after winning a championship. In his case, he had already won three consecutive trophies before choosing to leave the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ (1999) One year after winning their 3rd straight ring with the Bulls, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen face off playing for the Lakers and Rockets. (1999) One year after winning their 3rd straight ring with the Bulls, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen face off playing for the Lakers and Rockets. https://t.co/SczcUwOUn2

The Bulls were headed in the direction of a rebuild after the 1997-98 NBA season, and Rodman did not want to be there for that. He was released in January 1999, and he signed a deal with the LA Lakers for the remainder of the season.

