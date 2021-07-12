Top 5 players with the most points scored in an NBA Finals series

The 2021 NBA Finals are now poised at 2-1, with the Milwaukee Bucks riding on big performances from Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo to win game 3 120-100. The Greek Freak has been the top-scorer in the series so far, following his two 40+ point games in losing causes during the first two matches.

A 20-point double-double during Game 3 means he has now scored 103 points in the 3 games so far, with a maximum of four games left to play. Giannis is averaging around 34 points per game, which is still some way off in terms of proficiency when compared to some all-time great Finals performances.

In this article, we look at five players with the most points scored in an NBA Finals series.

Giannis' first #NBAFinals:



Back-to-back 40+ point games (1st time in his career)

34.3 points per game

62.5% FG 🔥



28 points in the paint in Game 3 (trails Shaq and LeBron for most in a NBA Finals game last 25 years, h/t @kirkgoldsberry) pic.twitter.com/ANBhZpZ4lZ — Monkey Knife Fight (@mkf) July 12, 2021

NBA Players with most points in a single Finals Series

While the record for the most points in an NBA Finals series is held by former LA Lakers legend Elgin Baylor with 284 points, quite a few all-time greats have delivered when it mattered the most for their teams. Baylor is only third on the list of the highest points scored in an NBA Finals series in terms of average points.

#5 Jerry West, 1969-70

Jerry West enjoyed 14 seasons with the LA Lakers as a player and was then head coach from 1976-79. He won the NBA cChampionship just once, in 1972, and won the Finals MVP once as well.

However, his best-ever performance in a Finals series came in the 1969-70 NBA season, in a losing cause against a Boston Celtics team that had the likes of Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Sam Jones.

2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

The Lakers won the first two games but slumped to a 3-4 series loss despite Jerry West registering 265 points at a whopping 37.9 points per game. He remains the only Finals MVP in the history of the league who was not on the championship-winning team.

#4 Shaquille O’Neal, 1999-00

The LA Lakers won three back-to-back championships from 1999 and Shaquille O’Neal was part of their superstar duo alongside Kobe Bryant. As a matter of fact, it was O’Neal who was chosen as the Finals MVP all three times, although he was most prolific in the Finals series against the Indiana Pacers in 1999-2000.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2nd player in NBA history to record back-to-back games of 40+ PTS and 10+ REB in the NBA Finals. Shaquille O'Neal put up 43 PTS, 19 REB in Game 1 and 40 PTS, 24 REB in Game 2 of the 2000 NBA Finals. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/CZ2TNScPnW — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 12, 2021

Shaq scored at least 40 points thrice in 6 games and averaged exactly 38 points as the LA Lakers cruised to a 4-2 victory in the series. The Indiana Pacers had surprised fans with their Finals run and were led by the likes of Jalen Rose and Reggie Miller.

However, they were swept aside by a dominant LA Lakers side that had signed the legendary Phil Jackson as their head coach at the start of the season.

