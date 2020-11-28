NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 Players still Available on the Market

As we are only a few weeks away from the start of the new season, many names have signed with new teams in NBA free agency 2020. However, the market isn't completely dried up, there are still a bunch of solid rotation pieces to act as role players in the free-agent market. These free agents can be signed by various teams on a minimum contract.

Top 5 players still available in NBA Free Agency 2020

These players usually come off the bench to relieve the stars of playing time and can fill many vacant spots on a team's roster. These free agents were either waived by their team to maintain cap flexibility or their contract ran out and the team didn't sign an extension. So let's list the top 5 players still available in NBA free agency 2020.

#1 Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters

Still available in NBA free agency 2020, Dion Waiters usually averages double-digit scoring. Some of his best years were with the Miami Heat, after which he signed with the LA Lakers at the end of last season. He played in just 7 games for the LA Lakers in which he averaged 11.9 points in 23.6 minutes per game.

Dion Waiters against them Clippers this season 👀pic.twitter.com/YjLMZUmv1i — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 30, 2020

Dion Waiters is a career 34% from the three-point line and is a good on-ball defender. Any team that signs him in NBA free agency will benefit on the bench.

Stats in 2019-20: 11.9 PPG | 2.4 APG | 1.9 RPG | 0.6 BPG | 0.6 SPG

#2 Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is one of the best three-point shooters in the game. He is a career 43% shooter from the three-point line and averages at least two 3Ps a game. He provided for catch-and-shoot threes off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that thrives in kick-out passes from the paint to open shooters. He is the best shooter available in NBA free agency and any team that needs to improve their shooting should look towards signing Korver.

With this three-pointer, Kyle Korver passes Paul Pierce for 4th all time in 3 pointers made!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/S0fun6W3Xq — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2018

Every team needs shooting and during crunch time, a player like Korver will get his team a three-pointer.

Stats in 2019-20: 6.7 PPG | 1.2 APG | 2.1 RPG | 0.2 BPG | 0.4 SPG

#3 Quinn Cook

Quinn Cook

Quinn Cook was waived by the LA Lakers earlier in the offseason. He is a decent three-point shooter and has quick handles. Cook had one of his best seasons with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 when he averaged 9.5 points per game and started in 18 games when Stephen Curry was injured.

Quinn Cook led the @warriors in the win with a career-high 28 points!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/JaflEVq1lS — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2018

He can be the backup point guard for a team and provide them with shooting off the bench. An interesting name in NBA free agency, Cook is also a 2-time NBA Champion so he is familiar with high playoff pressure.

Stats in 2019-20: 5.1 PPG | 1.1 APG | 1.2 RPG | 0.0 BPG | 0.3 SPG

#4 Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is a former two-time All-Star and was a brilliant point guard for the Boston Celtics often dropping 40 and 50 points in games. However, after dealing with injury issues he isn't quite his past self but has now recovered and is looking to make a comeback in NBA free agency 2020. Thomas played 40 games for the Washington Wizards last season and averaged in 12.2 points per game.

Isaiah Thomas is a great choice for a backup point guard and still has a lot of his scoring ability with him. He could be a key role player for any team and is a good three-point shooter as well.

#5 Emmanuel Mudiay

Emmanuel Mudiay

Emmanuel Mudiay was considered a strange signing by the Utah Jazz in NBA free agency last year but he proved many doubters wrong in his first 48 games for the team. He was also a fairly consistent scorer for the Knicks averaging career highs with a true shooting percentage of 53.1%

Mudiay had 'em shook with this move 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M1fk90P3D7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2019

Emmanuel is ideal for a backup guard who will contribute 10 points per game while relieving the starter guards of minutes and some of the pressure. Mudiay would be a good signing for any team in NBA free agency.

Stats in 2019-20: 7.3 PPG | 2.1 APG | 2.3 RPG | 0.2 BPG | 0.4 SPG

