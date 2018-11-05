Top 5 players with the most 30-point games in NBA history

Michael Jordan & Karl Malone

Some of the best offensive weapons ever to have the graced the hardwood did it on a consistent basis. Scoring 30 or more numbers throughout any game would be considered an optimum outing. The players that follow were unique due to the fact they would come out and get buckets, irrespective of the situation or the opposition.

The ability to maintain an unswerving barrage of points against varying opposition every night is not something the coaches can teach. To adapt and overcome is the name of the game.

This list will contain some of the most consistent offensive players ever to have played the game of basketball. They scored big buckets for their teams on a nightly basis and as a result, have made their way into this fairly exclusive club.

Amongst the following, you may find some that have ruled the NBA landscape for a prolonged period of time and their presence here will clearly justify how they did so.

Let us take a look into the five players with the most 30-point games in the regular season in NBA history.

#5 Kobe Bryant - 431 Games

Lakers retired both the 8 & 24 jerseys that Kobe wore

A 5-time NBA Champion, 2-time NBA Finals MVP, and a staggering 18-time All-star, there is very little that escapes Kobe's resume. If you think he made no impact in the field of professional dunking, then know that he won the NBA's Slam Dunk contest in 1997 as well.

The blood and sweat that Bryant put in on a consistent basis is the reason that he has a heap of 30+ point games to his name. His offensive prowess matched with a fierce attitude led him to collect numerous memorable moments during his time in the NBA.

The Lakers had to retire both his jerseys as a sign of exceptional homage to what the man did for the franchise and the city of LA. His contribution has given the Lakers jersey a reputation of its own and to whoever who dons it.

The work ethic and devotion of Kobe was unparalleled. Many players thriving in the current NBA scenario trace their basketball roots back to the Lakers great.

Mamba mentality is a brand like no other and it will continue to impact the future of basketball for many years to come. Bryant's last game of at least 30 points came in his final game for the Lakers, when he put up 60 against Utah in 2016.

