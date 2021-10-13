Top 5 point guards who can reach their full potential in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The NBA has since its inception produced tons of point guards with legendary status including Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, Bob Cousy, Derrick Rose, Chris Paul and Steve Nash. Players in this position are said to be the coach on the floor, coordinating the gameplay and taking notes on every occurrence such as timeouts left, the shot and game clock, and the scoreboard.

The point guards have been considered to be the most important player on the court since such a player is an extension of the coach. With this season commencing soonest, let's take a look at the top five point guards that can reach their full potential.

Five NBA point guards that could attain their maximum potential in the coming season

#5 Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles downcourt against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 24, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Darius Garland, started off his debut season as a shooting guard for the Cavaliers but was switched to point guard position in his sophomore season. He led the team in assists in his debut season, having made 59 appearances and averaged 12.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor Was nice to be back at #Cavs practice facility today. Here’s some video of Darius Garland hoisting catch-and-shoot 3s over a fly-by defender. Was nice to be back at #Cavs practice facility today. Here’s some video of Darius Garland hoisting catch-and-shoot 3s over a fly-by defender. https://t.co/72ObFy71T6

Boog, as he is fondly nicknamed, was the first player born in 2000s to make an NBA debut. Garland had a better sophomore season with the Cavaliers as he led the team in assists and placed second in three-pointers and third in points and field goals. The 21-year old has raw talent and will likely attain his potential this season.

#4 Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls)

Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Moda Center on March 18, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

Lonzo Ball spent his first two seasons in the NBA representing the Los Angeles Lakers, as he was selected by them in the 2017 NBA draft as the No. 2 overall pick. In his debut season, he made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, having finished the season with an average of 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, leading the team in assists and steals.

In his second and final season with the Lakers, his performance dipped, but he led the Lakers in steals, having only managed 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and is on the way to proving what a star quality he can be even though he has had a slow start, which will most likely happen in the 2021-22 NBA season. He recorded a career-high 14.6 points per game last season, leading the team in assists, steals and three-pointers.

