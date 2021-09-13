Top 5 point guards who need to improve their shooting in the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA has evolved a lot over the years, with teams looking to dominate opponents offensively. That explains why teams are keen to add sharpshooters to their ranks. Several players have worked on this skill to make an impact for their teams.

Point guards, in particular, are always looking to add more skills to their arsenal. Playing that position is no mean feat, and point guards need to keep evolving. One aspect that point guards are expected to master is shooting.

Possessing good shooting ability makes a point guard unpredictable for opposition defenses, keeping them guessing whether the player is going to pass or shoot. Not all top point guards are elite shooters, though, which hurts their teams.

On that note, here's a look at five point guards who should improve their shooting ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder in action during an NBA game.

Dennis Schroder will be playing for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season. Schroder endured a difficult time during free agency.

The former LA Lakers point guard was hopeful of bagging a contract in the region of $100-120 million. However, no team showed interest to offer him that sum. Schroder eventually signed with the C's by accepting a contract worth $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

Schroder struggled with several aspects of his game last season, including his shooting. He shot 43.7% from the field and 33.5% from the deep. But he has shown in the past that he can be a decent shooter, but needs to be more consistent.

Dennis Schroder:



— 0 points

— 1 assist

— 0-9 shooting

— 0-4 from three

— 84 million dollars turned down



He is the first Laker to go scoreless in a playoff game while attempting 9+ shots since the franchise moved to LA. pic.twitter.com/XbVHD3nVCT — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 2, 2021

If he does show improvements in that regard next season, teams might offer him the kind of contract he would like when he enters free agency again.

#4 Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe in action during an NBA game.

Eric Bledsoe's field-goal shooting percentage improved drastically during his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks between 2017 and 2020. He shot roughly 48% in each of his three seasons there. However, he had a dismal campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, shooting just 42.1% from the field.

The Raptors have no respect for Eric Bledsoe. They're not even defending him when he spots up from 3 to help on Giannis. And for good reason: Bledsoe is shooting only 28.6% on catch-and-shoot 3s this season. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 22, 2019

It was very underwhelming for a player of his caliber, who was doing well in that aspect of his game before. He will be playing for the LA Clippers next season, one of the best shooting teams in the league last year.

So it will be important for Bledsoe to rediscover his shooting form when he dons the Clippers jersey for the second time in his NBA career. He has also struggled a lot with his 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting in the last few seasons.

Bledsoe converted 34.1% from the deep on five attempts per contest in the 2020-21 NBA season. His free-throw shooting percentage took a dip as well, as he managed just 68.7% of his shots from the foul line last year.

