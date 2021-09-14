Top 5 point guards who need to improve their shooting in the 2021-22 NBA season

The point guard in the NBA is essentially the commanding officer of the team. While on the court, the role of a PG is vast and versatile. Such a player is not only required to run the offense but to essentially be the connect between the coach and his teammates.

Simply put, while the game is under way, it is the job of this player-position to control the rhythm of the game, execute set pieces, facilitate scoring, enable fast breaks and instruct the other player.

Being one of the most diverse roles in the NBA or basketball for that matter, a point guard needs to be well versed with all strategies devised by the coach and have the ability and talent to convey and run these strategies on court. Due to the innate nature of controlling the game, PGs are often adept at scoring and assisting.

Point guards who need to improve their shooting in the 2021-22 NBA season

Usually smaller in the build than their counterparts, the average point guard in the current league is between 6'1" and 6'4". Having such a pivotal role is often followed by fame and acknowledgement but also by criticism. Where there are players like Stephen Curry that are considered flawless, there still exist point guards that need to improve their shooting. In today's rankings, we take a look at five such point guards.

#5 D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell in Golden State Warriors colors

D'Angelo Russell made his NBA debut with the LA Lakers as the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. Having averaged 13.2 points and 3.3 assists in his rookie year, D'Lo showed great potential as a playmaker and scorer. He appeared in his first All-Star game in 2018-19. In the same season, he averaged 21.1 points and a career-high 7.0 assists per game.

The last time D’Angelo Russell played a full season he led the Brooklyn Nets to the 6th seed in the playoffs with no other All-Stars.



Fully healthy season + Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, Pat Bev, Jaden McDaniels..



Don’t sleep 💤 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 9, 2021

With a signature high-arc floater, efficient handles and decent slashing, D'Angelo is a decent player with good efficiency from downtown, but he lacks the same from mid-range and free throw line. His conversion percentage was 76% from the free throw line.

#4 TJ McConnell

Bro 2K who's career is this because it can't possibly be mine ... Am i playing TJ McConnell or prime Gary Payton ??? pic.twitter.com/2T0vMHb6li — Chris 🥷🏾 (@ChrisPesos_) September 12, 2021

Indiana Pacers' TJ McConnell is one of those playmakers who puts up big assist numbers each game but rarely scores in double digits. His 2020-21 NBA season average of 6.6 assists and two turnovers per game, in contrast to his 8.6 points per game, clearly emphasizes this aspect of his style of play.

Having played 69 games in the previous NBA season, McConnell attempted 47 shots from beyond 24 feet and landed only 15 of them. He is an underconfident shooter from all over the court and must work on not just increasing his efficiency from downtown but also his overall shot attempts each game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar