Top 5 posterizing dunks from the 2020-21 NBA season

Although we watch the NBA for the overall beauty of the game, nothing leaves us more stunned than when we see a ferocious attack on the rim that results in a posterizing dunk. It is always a joy to see super-human flight mode activated in the middle of an NBA game.

These types of dunks are often seen in dunk contests during the All-Star weekend, which is why it is doubly special to see it mid-game over another NBA superstar.

Five nastiest posterizing dunks from the 2020-21 NBA season

There have been numerous posterizing dunks in the 2020-21 NBA season, all of which are worthy of mention. However, there are a few standout posters that have left a lasting impression.

That said, here are the top five posterizing dunks from the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#5 Zach LaVine over Kelan Martin

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine has been a sensational player since he arrived in the NBA and is not afraid to dunk the ball. The 2-time NBA Slam Duck Contest champion never fails to show off his skills on the court.

It's a wrap, folks. Zack LaVine is your Slam Dunk champ. pic.twitter.com/ZDS24jpAoD — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) February 15, 2015

In the third and final meeting between Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers in the 2020-21 NBA regular season, Zach was a little off the pace as he was returning from an injury. But he was agile enough to come off a screen and posterize the sophomore Kelan Martin of the Indiana Pacers with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Chicago Bulls went on to beat the depleted Pacers 113-97 in that game.

#4 Lauri Markkanen on Moses Brown

Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls

It was a rough night for the OKC Thunder center, Moses Brown, who was the victim of several posters from the Chicago Bulls. One standout posterizing dunk on the night was in the 7th minute of the first quarter by Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen started his dribble from the perimeter and was not fazed by the presence of the 7'2'' Brown at the rim. In the end, it was a blowout 123-102 victory for the Bulls in the second meeting between the two teams in the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

#3 Miles Bridges on Clint Capela

Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have a superstar in forward Miles Bridges, who has been lethal in the NBA since his arrival. He can shoot 3's and is not afraid to get to the rim when necessary.

Bridges is one of the high-flyers in the NBA, and he put it on display against Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams met on three occasions this season, with the series ending 2-1 in favor of the Hornets.

With four minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 3, Bridges attacked the rim after a shot fake from beyond the arc and posterized Capela in what was an emphatic finish. He registered 23 points on the night in 41 minutes of play.

#2 Zion Williamson on Chimezie Metu

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson is perhaps the most explosive player in the NBA and holds the record for most points in the paint in a season. He put together another dominating display in the paint against the Sacramento Kings on January 17.

Zion drove past Chimezie Metu late in the first quarter and took flight, finishing with his left hand over the latter. Metu's block attempt was futile as the forward was too quick and strong for the Kings' center.

Zion Williamson poster from last night in Phantom Cam.



Sheesh! 👀💥pic.twitter.com/kDnu3cbZJ6 — Vik Chokshi (@docksquad33) January 18, 2021

It was one of Zion's best scoring games of the 2020-21 NBA season as his 31-point finish led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 128-123 finish.

#1 Anthony Edwards over Yuta Watanabe

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors were looking for revenge against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a disappointing 112-116 loss earlier in the season. Although they got their revenge to tie the regular season series, it came at a costly price, especially for Yuta Watanabe.

On what was a disappointing scoring night for Anthony Edwards, he made a huge statement with ten seconds left in the third quarter. He attacked the rim from the corner and humbled Watanabe who attempted a block at the rim.

The rookie ultimately ended the night with seven points, three rebounds and four assists. It was one of his worst scoring nights in the NBA.