Top 5 potential landing spots for Ja Morant amid rumors of Grizzlies looking to trade 2x NBA All-Star

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't go through the retooling phase most teams went through after trading away their veterans. Drafting Ja Morant right after the "Grit-and-Grind" era helped them stay afloat and compete as a playoff-caliber team, and they've laid the foundation to be a contender for years to come.

However, it seems like Morant could be on his way out. According to The Ringer's Howard Beck, the Grizzlies might test the trade market for the former No. 2 pick if they flame out in the playoffs.

“Somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja this summer," Beck said on Sunday, via 'Real Ones.' "I’m just saying it’s one of those things I’m just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early.”

While Beck didn't disclose the potential reasons behind the potential move, multiple teams are expected to be interested in Morant's services. Let's take a look at five potential destinations for him.

Five potential destinations for Ja Morant

#5 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox, but instead of blowing up the roster, they acquired Zach LaVine. That likely indicates that they haven't given up on their core with Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan, but they need a point guard.

Ja Morant would be a better version of Fox. He's a slightly better shooter, and he's perhaps the only other player who can keep up with him in terms of speed. Also, he excels in the pick-and-roll.

#4 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers don't need another point guard and they might not have the resources to acquire Morant. However, they can never be overlooked when a star player becomes available.

His agent, Mike Miller, has a close relationship with LeBron James from their days playing together. After acquiring Luka Doncic, Rob Pelinka might want to pair him with another star in his same timeline.

#3 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have to figure out what to do after moving on from Jimmy Butler. They're Tyler Herro's team now, but that might not be enough to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.

Pat Riley has swung and missed multiple times and he desperately needs a win. The Heat have also been looking for a point guard for years.

#2 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will have plenty of cap space available next season and Fred VanVleet was never expected to be a long-term solution for Ime Udoka's team.

Morant is the kind of hard-nosed competitor that Udoka would love to have. If they land Morant, they would be one of the most athletic teams in the league.

#1 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans might be inching closer towards a rebuild after moving on from Brandon Ingram. However, they might be reluctant to go that way for as long as they have Zion Williamson.

Dejounte Murray will be out for a while and they will have enough cap space and assets to accommodate Morant on their roster. He might not be enough to lead them to contention, but it would bring back hope after a cursed season.

