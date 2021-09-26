Top 5 reasons why Ben Simmons is set to lose a lot even if Philadelphia 76ers trade him

As the Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers soap opera continues, much is at stake for both sides. Does Ben Simmons have any leverage? Are the Philadelphia 76ers in control? As the fanbase impatiently awaits resolution of this summer long impasse, here are the five reasons why Ben Simmons is set to lose a lot even if the Philadelphia 76ers trade him.

#5 Ben Simmons could land on a small market team

Everyone knows Ben Simmons' desire to play in California. Coming from Australia's climate, it makes sense, and many stars across sports have homes or second homes in Los Angeles. If Philadelphia has held out for this long strictly because trade offers are lacking, something can shake out like a young player becoming disgruntled or some similarity. If the assets fit, why wouldn't Philadelphia pull the trigger at this point?

His name has transcended sports this summer, and Ben Simmons going to a small market team might surely eliminate the big market endorsement possibilities to come his way as a reclamation project. If Ben Simmons wants to land in California, he definitely doesn't want to play in Cleveland or Minnesota. After everything that's gone on this summer, he may not have a choice.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "I don't know the answer to that question."



https://t.co/MXSBvF7OOE

#4 The wear and tear of this soap opera

Yes, Ben Simmons is 25 years old, yet the entire focus this summer should have been Ben Simmons improving his game. The worldwide stress of hearing your name in a pejorative sense daily has to wear on his mind, body and soul. Professional athletes are built differently in that most can handle all the media attention, fan criticism, questions from peers, family, friends and those simply passing by.

If the perception of Ben Simmons is true and he's not one to handle adversity accordingly, how was he able to slow down the moments and focus on working out? Is working our his sanctuary? What type of advice did his former pro father give him? He's seemed to have overstepped his worth, and if that's the case and he realizes his summer-long mistake, no wonder he's not attending training camp, because there's no way he's ready to go - especially in Philadelphia where fans want their pound of flesh.

First Take @FirstTake Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons informing the 76ers that he wants to be traded;



