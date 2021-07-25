Top 5 reasons why the LA Lakers are a good fit for Chris Paul

The LA Lakers are reportedly on the market looking for a veteran point guard in the 2021 NBA off-season. It's no surprise that Chris Paul's name has come up as a possibility to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis at Staples Center.

The 2021 NBA off-season is only getting started and there might be some surprises coming up from some contending NBA teams. Chris Paul's chances of leaving the Phoenix Suns come from his free-agency situation, as he might opt-out of the final year of his deal and become a free agent.

Of course, him joining the LA Lakers would sound good for him to try and win the evasive NBA championship he hoped to win in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Chris Paul fits well with the LA Lakers, here's why:

However, there have to be some questions as to how he would fit in with these LA Lakers and their established system.

In this article, we will give you five reasons why it would be a great idea to put Chris Paul on the LA Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

#5 LeBron James works well with veterans

LeBron James high fives Rajon Rondo.

If there's any tendency regarding LeBron James and how he works with teammates, it seems that he prefers to play with established NBA pros than to work with young guns. Of course, Kyrie Irving did have success with James from his fourth year in the league, but Irving is simply a superstar.

It is understandable that James works better with veterans than he does with young players, as he always has the pressure and expectations of guiding a team at least to the NBA Finals. Success will again be expected from him and the LA Lakers next year.

Chris Paul would more than fit that criteria, as he is a veteran who can still produce star-like numbers and impact a game. He is coming off his best run in the NBA Playoffs and would definitely do well alongside 'King James'.

#4 His offensive game could help LeBron James play off the ball a bit more

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers.

Chris Paul is famously referred to as the 'point god' for his ability to take over games and control every detail of his team's offense. LeBron James is indeed a bigger version of Paul's 'point god', but entering year 19 in his glorious NBA season, Paul could help The King and take some of his load on the LA Lakers' offense.

Chris Paul is a point guard who can dictate his team's pace and the pace of the game too. Moreover, his enormous passing ability helps him create offense for every teammate and find them in places where they'll be successful on the court.

Dennis Schroder had a similar role for LeBron James and the LA Lakers last year and despite some of his struggles, he helped 'The King'. James was arguably one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP before injuring his ankle.

