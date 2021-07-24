3 deals that LA Lakers should make if Montrezl Harrell opts in

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that Montrezl Harrell will be opting into the second year of his deal with the LA Lakers. The report is from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report and it presents all sorts of possibilities for the Lakers.

“The most recent intel on Harrell suggests he may be leaning toward opting in,” Pincus wrote.

Montrezl Harrell 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 brought the energy when the #LakeShow needed it most. 🗣He led the team in FG% and games played in the regular season (69 of 72). Here's a look at his 2020-21 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1LhslhUZ0X — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) July 21, 2021

Montrezl Harrell was expected to decline his player option this offseason because he is worth more than the $9.7 million deal that he signed last summer. However, there aren’t many teams with cap space who can sign him to a larger contract.

But Pincus also was of the opinion that Harrell’s opting in could be a sign that the LA Lakers are going to use him as part of a bigger deal. That is most likely why he will choose to do so. Opting in opens up all sorts of possibilities for the LA Lakers.

Here are the three deals that would make sense for them if Montrezl Harrell decides to do so:

3. LA Lakers receive: Kevin Huerter and Kris Dunn

Atlanta Hawks receive: Montrezl Harrell

Kevin Huerter #3 shoots against Pat Connaughton #24.

Throwback Tuesday to Kevin Huerter’s memorable game 7 performance in Philadelphia



6/20/21



🔥 27 points

🔥 55% from the field

🔥 7 Rebounds / 3 assists

🔥 Became a new father after adopting Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/skoCAyOq1m — Hawks Fan TV (@HawksFanTV) July 20, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have an abundance of talented forwards such as Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter. There’s also free-agent-to-be John Collins, whose status this offseason is still up in the air. If all four of them are healthy next season, there’s no guarantee that all of them will have ample playing time.

Additionally, they won’t have a backup center for a while with Onyeka Okongwu out for about six months after undergoing shoulder surgery on Wednesday.

The LA Lakers can help them with these “problems.” They can offer Montrezl Harrell and take back Huerter with Kris Dunn as a salary filler, plus a future second round pick.

Huerter had a breakout postseason, posting 11.1 points per contest and had two games of 20 points or more. His shooting will be invaluable to the LA Lakers who are looking to add more shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For the Hawks, they get the backup center they need, with Montrezl Harrell playing behind Clint Capella.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar