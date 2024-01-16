Top 5 rebounders in NBA 2023-24 season ft. Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis led the NBA in rebounds last season, and he's eager to go back-to-back as the NBA's rebounding leader for the 2023-24 season. After an impressive run last year with the Sacramento Kings that saw him put the league on notice, Sabonis has continued to impress. Last season, he finished the season with an impressive average of 12.3 rebounds per game.

Sitting just behind him in the 2022-23 NBA rebounding leaders categorywas none other than Nikola Jokic, who averaged 11.8 rpg. Tied with him in the standings was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also finished with 11.8 rpg. This season, things have changed, with Antetokounmpo outside of the top five.

With that in mind, let's look at the NBA's rebounding leaders so far this season.

Top five rebounders in the NBA so far this season

#5: Joel Embiid - 11.7 rpg

Joel Embiid

Last season, Joel Embiid finished the season in eighth place among the league's best rebounders with 10.2 rpg. In addition, he also won the NBA's regular-season MVP award, earning him plenty of recognition.

This season, Embiid has managed to improve his glass-cleaning game, averaging 11.7 rpg. During that time, he and the Philadelphia 76ers have continued to impress, posting a 25-13 record that currently sees them sitting in third place in the East.

#4: Nikola Jokic - 11.8 rpg

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic had a massive year last season that saw him lead the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first NBA title. During the regular season, Jokic finished second among the league's best rebounders with 11.8 rpg.

This season, although he has dropped on the list, he has maintained his average with 11.8 rpg. Much like last season, the team has continued to impress, posting one of the best records in the Western Conference.

#3: Anthony Davis - 12.2 rpg

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has continued to impress this season, despite being an undersized center. After finishing last season outside of the top 10 for rebounds per game, Davis has completely turned things around this season.

Currently, he sits in third place on the list of NBA rebounding leaders with 12.2 per game, sitting .4 rebounds ahead of Nikola Jokic. At the same time, he's closing in on the second-place leader on the list.

#2: Rudy Gobert - 12.3 rpg

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has also notably improved his rebounding numbers compared to last season. After averaging 11.6 rpg last season, which left him in fourth place for the season, Gobert is currently averaging 12.3 rpg on the year.

Given that, it's no surprise that the Minnesota Timberwolves have seemingly rounded a corner, posting the best record in the Western Conference. Although his numbers have seen him rise to second place, he still sits .4 rpg behind the NBA's rebounding leader.

#1: Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is once again leading the league in rebounds per game, after taking home the league's rebounding title last season. Last season, Sabonis managed to win the league's rebounding title with 12.3 rpg.

This season, he has managed to improve on his own numbers, averaging a league-best 12.7 rpg. The figure not only is enough to lead the league in rebounds per game, it also marks a career-high for the big man.

While players like Anthony Davis, who didn't finish inside the top 10 last year, have made strides when it comes to crashing the glass, one man stands alone. Should Domantas Sabonis be able to keep the same pace, he's likely to capture his second straight rebounding title.

While he's got ways to go before he can match the seven-straight rebounding titles of Dennis Rodman, Sabonis has proven he's one of the league's best. As he and the Sacramento Kings look to makes waves in the second half of the season, his efforts will surely be crucial to the team's success.

