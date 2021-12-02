Top 5 rebounding seasons of Russell Westbrook's career

Russell Westbrook, without question, will go down as the most athletic point guard to ever play this game.

Westbrook's ability to attack the rim with ferocity and to throw the ball down with absolute fervor is something we haven't seen from many players in the NBA. His ability to impact games without necessarily putting up points is also something to truly behold.

The former league MVP has recorded some of the most outrageous stat lines in NBA history, and he continues to rewrite the history books. Westbrook's aggression and competitiveness is something that has been lauded by his peers.

Russell Westbrook has had several prolific rebounding seasons

Russell Westbrook has tallied 189 career triple-doubles, the most in NBA history. He has also averaged triple doubles in a season on more than one occasion, averaging over ten rebounds a season four times.

On that note, here's a look at the five seasons where he has averaged the most rebounds:

#5 2019-20 - 7.9 rebounds

Russell Westbrook's first and only season with the Houston Rockets ended in a disappointing first-round exit to eventual champions, the LA Lakers. However, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, seven assists and 7.9 rebounds per game that campaign.

After being reunited with his former teammate James Harden, Westbrook got off to a slow start during the first half of the season. However, he soon picked up the pace, and put up MVP-caliber numbers during the second half. In the process, he earned his ninth th All-Star selection.

#4 2017-18 - 10.1 rebounds

Fresh off winning the MVP award during the previous season, Russell Westbrook came into the 2017-18 campaign looking to add the one thing missing from his CV - a championship.

Westbrook averaged 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds in this campaign, while shooting at nearly 45% from the field.

ESPN @espn The rebound that gave Russell Westbrook his record-breaking 182nd triple-double 🙌 The rebound that gave Russell Westbrook his record-breaking 182nd triple-double 🙌 https://t.co/8GOr9vOZSx

His best game of the season, albeit in a losing cause, came against eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook poured in 44 points, six assists and a mammoth 16 rebounds.

However, the Oklahoma City Thunder's season ended prematurely against the Utah Jazz in the first round, That was despite the guard scoring 45 and 46 points in Games 5 and 6, respectively.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook is the first player in NBA history with multiple 20-rebound, 20-assist career games.



Only one other player has recorded a 20r/20a game — Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Russell Westbrook is the first player in NBA history with multiple 20-rebound, 20-assist career games.Only one other player has recorded a 20r/20a game — Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. https://t.co/HSWMFLUDVy

