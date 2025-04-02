Top 5 records Steph Curry shattered during scintillating 50-point performance vs. Grizzlies

Steph Curry rolled back the clock with a performance for the ages on Tuesday. The 4x NBA champion dropped 52 points against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum and broke a string of records en route to his 50-burger. The 36-year-old ended with 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Warriors win 134-125 and move to the 5th seed in the Western Conference Standings.

Curry found able assistance in Jimmy Butler (27 points, six rebounds, and four assists), while Draymond Green had a triple-double (13 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists).

5 records Steph Curry broke during his 50-point masterclass vs. Grizzlies

#1 Steph Curry has the most games in NBA history with 50+ PTS and fewer than 10 FTA.

The latest performance sees Steph Curry top an elite club for players with the most 50-point games in the NBA. He now has 15 games, with Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson (11) in second place. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant have 10 and nine, respectively.

#2 Curry passes LeBron James in all-time 50-point games

Steph Curry's 15 50-point games and fewer than 10 FTA sees him surpass his LA Lakers rival LeBron James. The latter has 14 50-point outings with 13.9 FTAs. In addition, James has yet to record a 50-point performance after 2022.

#3 He joins Michael Jordan as the only guards with 1,500 PTS in a season at age 36 or older

Per StatMamba, Steph Curry now joins Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only other guard with 1,500 points in a single season aged 36. Curry has 1.537 points in this 2024-25 NBA season.

#4 Curry becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 30/5/5 in a single half

The game also saw Curry end with 30 points in the first half with five rebounds and as many assists. This feat made him the oldest player in league history to achieve the feat. Curry had 30 of Golden State's 74 first-half points.

#5 Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to have a quarter with 15 PTS, 5 REB, & 5 3 PM

Breaking down his performances by the quarter, Curry also became the oldest player in the NBA to have a quarter with 15 points with five made 3s and five boards. Before the first half even ended, Curry had 19 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, along with two steals.

