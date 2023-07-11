Top 5 remaining NBA free agents at each position: Players, expected teams and more

The list of remaining NBA free agents continues to shrink, but there are still some interesting names on the market. Here is a breakdown of some of the top players that still don't have a contract for next season.

Top remaining NBA free agents by position:

Centers

1) Bismack Biyombo

At 30 years old, Bismack Miyombo can still be a solid backup center on a good team. He is coming off a season with the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds a game.

2) Derrick Favors

He might not have been on a team last year, but Derrick Favors can still help a team in the right situation. He most recently played for the OKC Thunder in 2022 and averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

3) Frank Kaminsky

For a team that needs a floor-spacing center, Frank Kamisky might be the best available. He is a career 35% shooter but connected on close to 40% of his threes this season.

4) Tony Bradley

When given extended minutes, Tony Bradley has shown some nice flashes. Plus, at age 25 his game still has the potenital to grow if given the opportunity.

5) DeMarcus Cousins

Rounding out the list of remaining NBA free agents at center is DeMarcus Cousins. With the market being thin, teams might be more willing to take a chance on the former All-Star.

Power Forwards

1) Christain Wood

Christain Wood is one of the top remaining NBA free agents after one year with the Dallas Mavericks. Recent reports suggest that the LA Lakers could be looking to sign him.

2) JaMychal Green

Fresh off a solid run with the Golden State Warriors, JaMychal Green could be a good veteran pick-up for a team. He averaged 6.4 points this season while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

3) Bol Bol

By far the most fascinating name among remaining NBA free agents in Bol Bol. After being waived by the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a possible landing spot.

4) Darius Bazley

As a 6-foot-8 forward with good athleticism, Darius Bazley is built for the modern NBA. He has aslo started showing flashes of a growing three-point shot.

5) Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris didn't play much for the Mavericks after being part of the Kyrie Irving trade, but is still a solid veteran. He defends well at the forward position and is a reliable kick-out option from deep.

Small forwards

1) Kelly Oubre Jr.

Another one of the top remaining NBA free agents is Kelly Oubre Jr. He is coming off a career year with the Charlotte Hornets where he averaged over 20 points per game.

2) T.J. Warren

Before getting injured, T.J. Warren was a high-volume scorer on the wing. Now two years removed from his injury, he might be able to return to form.

3) Wesley Matthews

In limited minutes, Wesley Matthews can still be a good three-and-D wing. On top of that, he has loads of playoff experience.

4) Maurice Harkless

Another long wing that can be signed at a good price is Maurice Harkless. He most recently played for the Sacramento Kings in 2022.

5) Stanley Johnson

For teams that needs a defensive-minded wing, Stanley Johnson might be worth a look. In 30 games for the San Antonio Spurs this season, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Shooting guards

1) Will Barton

Will Barton is a veteran guard that is capable of providing a scoring punch off the bench. While on the Denver Nuggets, he was a consistent double-digit scorer.

2) Danny Green

For teams that need championship experience, Danny Green is an interesting name among remaining NBA free agents. Having won three titles, he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

3) Bryn Forbes

With shooting being an essential piece of the modern NBA, Bryn Forbes can be a good addition. Outside of this season, he has floated around 40% from deep for his career.

4) Svi Mykhailiuk

After averaging 10.6 points and shooting 40.4% from deep for the Charlotte Hornets this season, Svi Mykhailiuk is a name that could be signed in the coming weeks.

5) Terrence Ross

As far as productive veterans go among remianing NBA free agents, Terrence Ross is a name to monitor. He is still capable of providing scoring and outside shooting off the bench.

Point guards

1) Ish Smith

Fresh off winning a title with the Denver Nuggets, Ish Smith is still a solid backup point guard who can run an offense when the stars are off the floor.

2) Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn continues to bounce around the league in hopes of finding a home. This season, he averaged just over seven points while shooting 35.4% from deep.

3) John Wall

Another one of the big names among remaining NBA free agents is John Wall. After trading for Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns were a team connected to the former All-Star.

4) DJ Augustin

Another veteran who can provide shooting a playmaking in a backup role is DJ Augustin. The 35 year old most recently played for the LA Lakers in 2022.

5) Raul Neto

Throughout his NBA career, Raul Neto has proven to be a reliable backup or third point guard on a good team. He understands his role and knows how to run an offense.

