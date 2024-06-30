Top 5 Replacements for Clippers after Paul George opts out feat. DeMar DeRozan

Paul George's contract renewal breakdown with the LA Clippers comes as a plethora of teams are looking to add superstars to their roster in the offseason. While the expectation was that both the organization and the player wanted to stay, George reportedly held out for a four-year, $221 million max deal. His insistence on the fourth year reportedly led to the breakdown of talks.

As he looks at several contenders — including the Golden State Warriors — for his next team, there are a range of players the Clippers can look at to speedily replace him.

Top 5 players LA Clippers can sign to replace Paul George

1. DeMar DeRozan

First and foremost, we have the Chicago Bulls’ Demar DeRozan. The six-time All-Star is set to wait out for the Bulls and has entered free agency to listen to offers. DeRozan is easily the most obvious choice due to his combination of experience and his proven clutch gene, something the Clippers can benefit more from.

The player does not need to be the primary ball-handler in his teams and will be itching to prove that he is still All-Star material.

2. Brandon Ingram

Unlike DeRozan, Brandon Ingram still has one year left on his current deal. He is also much younger — Ingram is 26; George is 34 — and is available for a potential sign-and-trade. The Pelicans star averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game through the previous campaign. He is also a longer-term solution for a team that is already stacked on offense with experienced veterans.

Ingram still has some obvious potential to exploit and will be the ideal replacement for George, considering his creative ability on the ball.

3. Tobias Harris

Another player who is entering free agency, Tobias Harris is a potential lower-cost option whose rebounding ability will also benefit the Clippers. He is a talented offensive player who will not disrupt the Clippers’ other ball-handlers and averaged 17.2 points per game in the previous campaign.

Further, Harris’ blip in the 2024 playoffs means the market might not be as competitive for the player, which means the Clippers may be able to find a decent alternative without breaking the bank.

4. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been synonymous with the recent success that the Miami Heat have had, and the player has been linked to a move consistently in recent weeks. Butler told the Heat that he will enter free agency in 2025 after playing out the final year of his contract, and this will not change even if he is traded.

Despite that, a move for Butler will immediately convert the LA Clippers to one of the top contenders for the coming campaign. The 5-time All-Star will bring the right leadership and winning mentality to help an uber-talented group become title threats.

5. OG Anunoby

Finally, OG Anunoby is a far different player than George, but he might be what the LA Clippers need. A defensive-minded superstar with the New York Knicks, Anunoby often guards his opponents’ best players and averaged 14.1 points for his team last season.

Anunoby also declined his player option with the Knicks and has entered free agency, which means that he is a potentially cheaper option whose ability to defend will be invaluable for a team that is already stacked with offensive talent.

Hence, there are several players the LA Clippers can spring for, as George looks closer to the exit than ever before.