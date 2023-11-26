Top 5 rookies to make All-NBA team in a regular season

There have been several standout rookies in the history of the NBA. What made these rookies even more noteworthy is some made an All-NBA team during their rookie campaigns. Because these first-year players were incredible right out of the gates, it was an obvious move from the league to include them in the honorable selection.

These players were already league-ready at the time and did not need much time to find their footing against elite basketball competitions. From forwards to guards, these select players immediately showed out and impressed the league with their skills.

Having said this, here are the top five rookies who made the All-NBA team in a regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five rookies who made an All-NBA team selection in a regular season

5) Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan was an incredible athlete at the height of his career, but even as a rookie, he already made strides that few could only dream of making. During his 1984-85 season, Jordan made the All-NBA Second Team with his electric rookie campaign. The Bulls legend averaged 28.2 points (51.5% shooting), 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

The offensive numbers speak for themselves, from his elite dribble penetration ability to his high-flying dunks. Besides the offense, Jordan was no slouch at the defensive end and could hold his ground against most players.

4) Larry Bird - Boston Celtics

Larry Bird was the sixth overall pick in the 1978 draft by the Boston Celtics and one of the franchise's greatest players. In his rookie year (1979-80), Bird made the All-NBA First Team for an impressive first-year outing.

The Celtics legend averaged 21.3 points (47.4% shooting, including 40.6% from 3-point range), 10.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The shooting ability was unmatched then, with Bird being a force at crashing the boards. He was a must-watch when he could lead the Boston Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

3) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Milwaukee Bucks

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in league history. However, his rookie year (1969-70) is considered as one of the all-time greats. He made the All-NBA Second Team playing for the Milwaukee Bucks that season.

He averaged 28.8 points (51.8% shooting), 14.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The power he played down low was great. His chemistry with the basket is unparalleled to this day.

2) Oscar Robertson - Sacramento Kings

During the 1960-61 season, Oscar Robertson made the All-NBA First Team as a rookie. Playing for the Sacramento Kings in his first year in the league, he put up 30.5 points (47.3% shooting), 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

His scoring ability was impressive at the point guard position. However, he was a walking stat line machine with points, rebounds and assists early in his career.

1) Wilt Chamberlain - Golden State Warriors

Lastly, Wilt Chamberlain remains the top rookie on this list to have made the honorable selection. During his rookie season (1959-60), Chamberlain made the All-NBA First Team. In his first outing in the league, he averaged 37.6 points (46.1% shooting) and 27.0 rebounds per game for the Golden State Warriors.

He was a marvel to watch as a rookie and remained that way throughout his professional career. His dominance at the scoring and rebounding end cannot be overlooked.