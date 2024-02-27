Top 5 rule changes NBA competition committee can apply to improve defense following offensive explosion

The NBA has continued to see the score of games reach new highs, with many games frequently seeing teams score in excess of 120 points. When looking at the year-by-year stats for the average point totals by team, it's clear that more and more points are being scored in recent years. This season, for example, the league set the record with 115.4 average points by a team.

This has sparked calls for the league to step in and do something to shift the balance back to the middle rather than rewarding offensive players. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the league was reviewing whether the game has become too advantageous for offensive players.

Immediately, members of the NBA community began to weigh in on the matter, suggesting how the NBA could improve the game's balance. With that, let's look at five changes the league can implement to achieve better balance.

Five changes the NBA can implement to achieve better balance

5: Get rid of the defensive three-second call

This change would undoubtedly be a significant shift, which the NBA likely would prefer not to make, given how big of a shift it would be. Despite that, fans have suggested that if offensive players continue to get advantageous calls, the league could allow players to camp in the paint.

4: Change goaltending rules

The league could also adopt a more FIBA-centric approach to goaltending calls. While players can't pluck the ball out of the air, it's fair game once the ball touches the rim. This could not only result in a shift in how teams protect the paint but also keep the game's tempo fast-paced if players can grab boards faster.

#3: Penalize offensive players for initiating contact

The NBA has tried to reduce the problem of flopping, but it has not been very effective. Some offensive players deliberately create contact to get free throws, which the league should penalize more harshly.

This would also discourage players from faking fouls, which should have a higher consequence.

#2: Increase penalties for flopping

While players are facing harsher penalties for flopping, the league could implement the same guidelines for the previously mentioned point and increase penalties for flopping.

Flopping violations currently are deemed technical fouls, giving the opposing team free-throw shots. The league could instead apply this standard to those who initiate contact unnecessarily while adding even harsher penalties for flopping.

#1: Allow hand checking

Many have called for the NBA to allow players to hand-check. When looking at rule changes that would swing the balance back to the center, allowing hand-checking seems logical.

Time and time again, defensive players are issued fouls for minimal contact while guarding. This could be the fastest and easiest way to restore balance to the game.