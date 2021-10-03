Top 5 scoring performances by Stephen Curry against LA Lakers

Stephen Curry, a generational talent, has played his entire career with the Golden State Warriors and will likely retire with the franchise as well. He is arguably the most beloved Bay Area athlete and has put on several showtime performances over the years.

Some of the best games have been against the LA Lakers. Both franchises are members of the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and naturally, have had a lot of intense battles in their illustrious histories.

Stephen Curry's best games are when he faces a worthy opponent. Be it Kobe Bryant or LeBron James, it is always an honor playing at Staples Center against the Purple and Gold. The Golden State Warriors take on the LA Lakers on opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season on October 19th.

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers are a juggernaut of talent with the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and several others on the team. Curry will be without Klay Thompson and will have to single-handedly carry the Warriors against this superteam so we can expect him to rain threes left, right and center.

On that note, let's revisit some of the highest-scoring performances by Stephen Curry against the LA Lakers.

#5 April 11th, 2014 - 30 points

Stephen Curry against the LA Lakers in 2014 [Source: CBS Los Angeles]

Kobe Bryant was injured and stars Steve Nash and Pau Gasol did not lace up, so Stephen Curry took over the game. The match was close for a while but Curry pulled his team through by the end.

He erupted for 30 points on 60% shooting while recording a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 12 assists. What was mind-boggling at the time wasn't the number of assists but the quality of those dimes. Be it a behind-the-back pass while on the move or a cross-court pass off the dribble, Curry did it all.

It was his 5th career triple-double and it secured a playoff berth for the Golden State Warriors. He hilariously missed a dunk during a fastbreak but laughed it off and then sunk a three in his defender's face after his teammate grabbed the rebound.

Curry also had two steals in the game and shot 12-20 from the field, including 4-5 from three-point range, as the Warriors won 112-95.

#4 November 23rd, 2016 - 31 points

Stephen Curry against the LA Lakers in 2016-17 [Source: The San Francisco Examiner]

The post-Kobe Bryant LA Lakers knew what they were getting into when they faced Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors. The Dubs absolutely annihilated the Lakers as they won 149-106 in a 43-point blowout.

Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 85 points in less than 30 minutes each as the Warriors scored nearly 150 points in regulation. Curry dropped the highest in the trio, with 31 points on a remarkable 61% shooting from the field, including 7-12 (58%) from beyond the arc.

The LA Lakers had defeated this Warriors team the last time they played together and the latter was out for revenge this time around. Curry also recorded nine assists, five rebounds and a steal to go with his 31-point outburst in less than 29 minutes. The Golden State Warriors posted a then-franchise record of 47 assists in that game.

