Top 5 seasons where Michael Jordan averaged more than 32 points per game 

Arguably the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan dominated the NBA during 1980s and especially 1990s as the Chicago Bulls, led by Jordan himself, won six championships and three-peated twice.

He led the team to incredible heights with the likes of Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson. MJ was the NBA's box office attraction during that time and he along with others helped promote the game globally.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes In just a 32-month span, Michael Jordan won 3 championships, 3 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 3FMVPs, 1 DPOY and was named All-Defensive 1st Team 3 times



WITHOUT MISSING A SINGLE GAME In just a 32-month span, Michael Jordan won 3 championships, 3 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 3FMVPs, 1 DPOY and was named All-Defensive 1st Team 3 timesWITHOUT MISSING A SINGLE GAME https://t.co/wW8xwipwL4

The likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, etc. all grew up watching Michael Jordan play and wanting to be like him. What made Jordan so great was his ability to score at will. Some of his scoring records are beyond belief and you can see that he turned it up even more during the biggest of games.

Uncle Patu🇺🇬🇰🇪🇪🇹 @Uncle_Patu Michael Jordan in a span of 11 years.



- 6 NBA titles

- 6 NBA FMVP’s

- 5 NBA MVP’s

- 10 Scoring champ

- 9 x All-Defense

- DPOY

- 3 x Steals Leader

- 11 x All-Star Game

- 3 x All-Star MVP

- 60 pt games: 5

- 50 pt games: 32

- 40 pt games: 165

🐐🐐🐐🐐 Michael Jordan in a span of 11 years.- 6 NBA titles - 6 NBA FMVP’s - 5 NBA MVP’s - 10 Scoring champ- 9 x All-Defense - DPOY - 3 x Steals Leader - 11 x All-Star Game- 3 x All-Star MVP - 60 pt games: 5 - 50 pt games: 32- 40 pt games: 165🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/rjsNp9bCOS

Michael Jordan for his career averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Once the playoffs arrived, he would take it up a notch and score more points. With that said, we look at the five times Michael Jordan averaged over 32 points in a season.

Michael Jordan's NBA seasons with highest averages

#5. 1988-89, 32.5 points per game

Michael Jordan averaged 32.5 points, 5 assists, and 8 rebounds on nearly 54% shooting from the field. He shot 85% from the free throw line and played over 40 minutes a night.

Jordan's best game of the season came against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden where a 26-year-old MJ dropped 52 points while shooting over 54% from the field and 50% from range. He played 42 minutes and the Chicago Bulls left Boston victorious.

However, Michael didn't lead the team to an NBA title that season as the Chicago Bulls lost to the Detroit Pistons in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. MJ had 46 points, 5 assists, and 7 rebounds against the Pistons in Detroit in Game 3 of that series.

#4. 1992-93, 32.6 points per game

Michael Jordan came into the 1992-93 season as the king of the mountain after having finally won an NBA Championship the previous season. Jordan averaged 32.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 6.7 rebounds on nearly 50% shooting from the field and over 35% from downtown.

His best game of the regular season came in a loss to the Orlando Magic after MJ had 64 points on shooting 55% from the field. Michael had over 14 40-point games in the regular season that campaign.

With the Bulls looking to defend their crown, the onus was on Michael Jordan to take the team to the promised land once again. And that he did. MJ's best playoff performance of the season came in a win against the Phoenix Suns as His Airness dropped 55 points on better than 56% shooting from the field.

#3. 1989-90, 33.6 points per game

Coming into the season as a five-time NBA All-Star, the expectations were on Michael Jordan to once again deliver for the Chicago Bulls. Michael averaged 33.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.9 rebounds while shooting nearly 53% from the field.

He led the Bulls to 55 wins in the regular season and played in all 82 games. Jordan also had 22 double-doubles during the regular season and one triple-double.

However, the season ended in disappointment with a loss to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals, albeit in seven games. One of MJ's best-ever performances came in that series in Game 3 where he scored 47 points and collected 10 rebounds.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra