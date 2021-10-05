Top 5 shooters on the Chicago Bulls roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 Chicago Bulls will be looking to make the playoffs after missing the last season, and their three-point shooting could be a key component in that. These five players will be a crucial part of the Bulls' offense with their three-point shooting.

Last season the Bulls were in the middle of the pack in three-point attempts, taking 34 a game to rank them at 17th overall and making 12.4 to rank them in at 16th. With the three-point shot being such a big part of the modern NBA, the Bulls might need to incorporate that more into their game plan. The good thing is that the Bulls shot 37% from three-point land, ranking them at 13th in the league. If they take more threes, keeping the same percentage, that could make a significant improvement.

On top of that, the Bulls added two quality three-point shooters to the roster in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to improve those three-point numbers.

#5 Alex Caruso, Guard

Chicago Bulls new guard Alex Caruso #4

With Alex Caruso signing a four-year $38 million contract, he should play a significant role off the bench for the Chicago Bulls. In four seasons in the NBA, he has only averaged 18.1 minutes per game, often being on the backend of the Los Angeles Lakers bench.

Over his four seasons, Caruso has shot 38% from behind the arc, on just 2.9 attempts per game. The Bulls will hope his shooting percentage will stay the same as his minutes and shot attempts increase.

If Caruso can double his three-point attempts per game but keep the same percentage, he could play a massive role for the Bulls. Last season, the Bulls lacked a three-point shooting spark off the bench, which could have helped them out greatly in their play-in tournament push.

#4 Coby White, Guard

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White #0

In Coby White’s rookie year for the Chicago Bulls, he showed a lot of promise, averaging 13.2 points, shooting 35% from three on 5.8 attempts. White only averaged 25.8 minutes per game his rookie, and in his sophomore season, his minutes took a big jump to 31.2. His three-point attempts only increased to 6.6 shots per game, and his percentages did not drop, going 36% from three.

Going into last season, many people believed that White would take a significant step forward, and he did, but it wasn’t as massive as most expected. If anything, he stayed roughly the same, which is a lot better than if he looked a step back. White did take and make the second-most threes on the team last season.

White might see a drop in his minutes this season with new additions Caruso, Ball and DeMar DeRozan in guard position. He is still a quality shooter, and even though he will likely come off the bench, he could still be in the top five of three-point attempts and makes. He and Caruso might share the spark plug shooter off the bench, but that should still allow his offense to shine.

