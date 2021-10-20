Top 5 shooters on the Denver Nuggets roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA season was filled with mixed feelings for the Denver Nuggets, as the team placed third in the Western Conference, and the postseason proved disappointing as the Nuggets suffered multiple injuries and ended up being swept in the semifinals by the Western Conference champions, the Phoenix Suns.

The Denver Nuggets and their backdrop of stars would need to step up if they were to meet lofty heights. Like the team, many of its star players are also at defining points in their careers. Much is expected of the likes of Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., and after making key signings and contract negotiations this offseason, the Nuggets should be raring to go.

Top Denver Nuggets shooters going into the new season

The Denver Nuggets ranked an overall 12th in the league for points made, posting 8,124 points, a total they hope to improve on going into this season. However, one area where the Nuggets won’t need much fine-tuning is their shooting. The Nuggets possess some of the best shooters in the NBA on their roster, and it comes as no surprise that their shooting stats show just that.

They ranked fourth in the league for field goals, attempted 6,422 shots over the season, showing their clinical edge over the year as they recorded the fourth-best field goal percentage in the league, with 48.5%.

However, they ranked averagely in the league for amounts of three points made, needing significant improvement on that front. It cannot be argued that the Nuggets don’t pose enough offensive power.

With the NBA season now upon us, let’s take a look at the best shooters on the Denver Nuggets roster.

#5 Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of preseason action against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on October 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The mid-season signings should prove very handy for the Denver Nuggets going into the new season. Aaron Gordon, signed to help cope with the loss of Jamal Murray, will be hoping to make use of the opportunity to stake his need for a constant starting position, even after Murray returns from injury sometime in the season.

After an average postseason that saw him underperform, posting a 0.9 rating for three points made per game. The Nuggets' power forward will be hoping to live up to his team’s high expectations. He produced 10.2 points per match in the regular season for the Nuggets, scoring over 103 field goals for the side. His shooting stats should probably increase magnificently this season, especially after finally having a full preseason with the team under his belt.

#4 Will Barton

Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets scores on a reverse layup against the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Since being traded and resigned by the Denver Nuggets in 2015, Will Barton has gone on to establish himself as a core member of the roster. The NBA veteran is entering his 11th NBA season but has definitely seen some of his best basketball games since arriving in Denver.

The shooting guard maintained his elite stand on the Nuggets roster, scoring 711 points for the team, the fourth-highest amongst his teammates. He averaged 12.7 points per game, scoring 98 three-pointers throughout the season, a figure that puts him ahead of stars like Nikola Jokic.

He played 56 games over the season, scoring 259 field goals in the process.

