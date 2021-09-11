Top 5 shooters on LA Lakers' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers look set to enter the 2021-22 season as title hopefuls. In doing so, they have also tried to find solutions for one of their glaring flaws. In an attempt to come back from a disappointing early playoff exit, the Lakers have made some huge additions to their roster.

One of the biggest issues the Lakers faced, outside of injuries that affected their players, was their shooting. In an era where teams are heavily relying on three-point shots to score, the LA Lakers came up short in their pursuit of matching the trend.

Shooting 34.9% from behind the arc for the season, the Lakers were ranked 23rd in the NBA. Keeping this in mind, the Purple and Gold attempted to make some drastic changes to their lineup in hopes of revitalizing their offensive potential from distance.

With Lebron James entering the twilight of his career, the Lakers had to make moves to win an NBA title as soon as possible. Keeping in mind the recent signings, here are the top five shooters on the LA Lakers roster for 2021-22 season.

#5 Kendrick Nunn

Signing Kendrick Nunn was one of the most underrated moves of the offseason

Kendrick Nunn was acquired by the Lakers using the taxpayer mid-level exception in NBA Free Agency. Entering his third season in the NBA, the acquisition of Nunn is one of the most underrated moves this offseason.

Nunn is a solid guard to have. He has experience playing in competitive environments. Having been part of the Miami Heat squad that met the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, Kendrick Nunn showed that he could score and score in bunches.

As a shooter, Nunn is a good addition to the squad. He can spread the floor with his shooting but he is also gifted while driving to the basket.

Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the 2020-21 season. He also shot 38.1% from beyond the arc, which was an improvement from the 35% shooting from deep he had displayed in the 2019-20 season.

#4 Malik Monk

Malik Monk can prove to be a legitimate scoring threat on the LA Lakers

Malik Monk is another shooter who is a great addition to the LA Lakers lineup. With the departure of many key players, the addition of Monk is an attempt at filling the gap left on the shooting front.

Monk played the 2020-21 season with the Charlotte Hornets. While only playing 42 games and coming off the bench for all of them, Malik Monk showed the ability to score points quickly. Although his shooting is streaky, he has the potential to be a consistent spot-up shooter.

MALIK MONK tonight 🔥

36 PTS (career-high)

9 3PT (career-high)



1st 6 games of the season

44 PTS

6 3PTSpic.twitter.com/iEpin9kZ2c — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2021

Monk averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hornets last season. He shot 40.1% from beyond the arc which was a massive improvement over his 28.4% shooting from downtown in the 2019-20 season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar